Residential properties for sale in la Vall d Albaida, Spain

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Residential properties for sale in la Vall dAlbaida, Spain

;
houses
4
4 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ontinyent, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ontinyent, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 330 m²
This is 19th century farmhouse. It´s totally renovated. It is located next to the place of …
$576,776
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Villa in Bocairent, Spain
Villa
Bocairent, Spain
Area 700 m²
Luxury three-storey mansion in the heart of the natural Park of the Sierra de Mariola in the…
$1,50M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Ontinyent, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Ontinyent, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 378 m²
The house located in Ontinyent (Valencia) less than 1 km from the town (80 km to Valencia an…
$599,900
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Castello de Rugat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castello de Rugat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 413 m²
Stone house with cellar and views of the mountains is located in the Marxillent area of Cast…
$63,984
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Properties features in la Vall dAlbaida, Spain

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