Residential properties for sale in Alzira, Spain

3 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Alzira, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Alzira, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartment for sale in Spain, in. Corbera at 40 min. drive from Valencia. At 15 minutes. rid…
€68,000
Villa 5 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with garden in Alzira, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with garden
Alzira, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 667 m²
If you are looking for a countryside property with quiet surroundings only 5 minutes by car …
€695,000
Villa 5 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Alzira, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Alzira, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 403 m²
This is a nice typical house in the Valencia region with a big garden plot. It has 2 floors.…
€320,000
