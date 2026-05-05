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Lakefront Houses for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

;
Murcia
253
Fuente Alamo de Murcia
392
Los Alcazares
322
Torre-Pacheco
266
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4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Attractive villa with with large roof top terrace, garden and parking without pool  located …
$379,979
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Brilliant villa with private pool, large terrace, garden, basement and amazing views to the …
$648,191
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic huge villa with large terrace, large garden and private pool located close to the …
$518,965
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Sophisticated top-floor duplex with private rooftop terrace, swimming pool and sea views loc…
$404,106
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Property types in Region of Murcia

villas
chalets
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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