Houses with garden for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

92 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on 2 …
$349,904
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
$227,883
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 184 m2.Plot size: 178 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$324,340
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 94 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Solarium: 63 m2.Energy efficiency class…
$252,638
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Beniel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Beniel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Large villa in Murcia Wonderful independent villa situated on one level of 430m2 on a fantas…
$406,679
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 184 m2.Plot size: 169 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$423,053
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Region of Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Region of Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
A unique place in one of the most desirable areas of the northwestern part of Murcia,in a pr…
$213,021
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 99 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Terrace: 40 m2, solarium: 36 m2.New Bui…
$243,270
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION HOMES IN TORRE-PACHECO Newly built complex of 2 semi-detached corner bungal…
$261,621
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
$275,937
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Lorca, Spain
3 bedroom house
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Современный дизайн не оставит вас безразличным Бунгало и двухэтажные бунгало имеют 3 спальни…
$148,619
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
This residential is located less than 1km from the Natural Park of the Salinas of San Pedro …
$192,717
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 126 m2.Plot size: 440 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
$417,575
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
$317,006
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
TERRACED VILLAS WITH PRIVATE POOL AND CLOSE TO RODA GOLF COURSE Luxury complex of 28 one le…
$284,230
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 152 m2.Plot size: 257 m2.Solarium: 75 m2.Energy efficiency clas…
$375,324
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Villas del Condado is a new complex of detached houses located next to the Alabama County go…
$317,055
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
A unique place in one of the most sought-after areas in the northwest of Murcia, in a privil…
$454,776
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Stylish country houses with 3 bedrooms The new Blue Swing project and consisting of 10 styli…
$672,751
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
$294,267
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Lorca, Spain
3 bedroom house
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Modern design will not leave you indifferentThe bungalow and two-story bungalows have 3 bedr…
$154,515
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
$107,006
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 77 m2.Plot size: 200 m2.Solarium: 75 m2.Energy efficiency class…
$318,917
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Villas del Condado is a new complex of detached houses located next to the Alhama County gol…
$173,290
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI DETACHED VILLAS IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA New Build residential of detached a…
$344,467
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
$260,580
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 178 m2.Plot size: 174 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$341,696
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
A unique place in one of the most sought-after areas in the northwest of Murcia, in a privil…
$421,089
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 88 m2.Plot size: 262 m2.Terrace: 30 m2.New Build.There is сover…
$211,418
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
$304,076
Leave a request

