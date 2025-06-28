Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Mazarron
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for Sale in in Mazarron, Spain

House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Mazarron, Spain
5 bedroom house
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 3
We present a cozy house, just 500 meters from the sea in the city of Puerto de MazarrónThe a…
$468,265
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
New-Build Homes Just 150 Meters from the Beach in Puerto de Mazarrón Exclusive Residential …
$360,745
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 10 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
This prestigious Spanish Villa nestled within its own secure grounds of 2,500m². The propert…
$883,853
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 3
We present a cozy house, just 500 meters from the sea in the city of Puerto de MazarrónThe a…
$473,570
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
New-Build Homes Just 150 Meters from the Beach in Puerto de Mazarrón Exclusive Residential …
$352,776
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go