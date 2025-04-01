Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Lorca
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for Sale in in Lorca, Spain

villas
3
House Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
New Build Villas on Spacious 500+ m² Plots in Lorca New Mediterranean style Villas in a Sec…
$280,632
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
New Build Villas on Spacious 500+ m² Plots in Lorca New Mediterranean style Villas in a Sec…
$237,458
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Lorca, Spain
3 bedroom house
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Современный дизайн не оставит вас безразличным Бунгало и двухэтажные бунгало имеют 3 спальни…
$148,619
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Lorca, Spain
3 bedroom house
Lorca, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
New Build Villas on Spacious 500+ m² Plots in LorcaNew Mediterranean style Villas in a Secur…
$230,710
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
4 bedroom house in Lorca, Spain
4 bedroom house
Lorca, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
New Build Villas on Spacious 500+ m² Plots in LorcaNew Mediterranean style Villas in a Secur…
$272,658
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
New Build Villas on Spacious 500+ m² Plots in Lorca New Mediterranean style Villas in a Sec…
$259,045
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Lorca, Spain
3 bedroom house
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Modern design will not leave you indifferentThe bungalow and two-story bungalows have 3 bedr…
$154,515
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Modern design, excellent quality of the Shale building consist of 3 or 4 bedrooms, located o…
$266,525
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Lorca, Spain
3 bedroom house
Lorca, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
New Build Villas on Spacious 500+ m² Plots in LorcaNew Mediterranean style Villas in a Secur…
$251,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes