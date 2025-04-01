Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Molina de Segura
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for Sale in in Molina de Segura, Spain

villas
3
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Molina de Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Molina de Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN MOLINA DE SEGURA New Build one level villa with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms…
$415,809
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Molina de Segura, Spain
3 bedroom house
Molina de Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN MOLINA DE SEGURA New Build one level villa with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom…
$413,388
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Villa 3 bedrooms in Molina de Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Molina de Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN MOLINA DE SEGURA New Build one level villa with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom…
$430,662
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Molina de Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Molina de Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN MOLINA DE SEGURA New Build one level villa with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom…
$534,280
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Molina de Segura, Spain
3 bedroom house
Molina de Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN MOLINA DE SEGURA New Build one level villa with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom…
$512,850
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes