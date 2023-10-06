Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

San Pedro del Pinatar
118
Los Alcazares
77
San Javier
76
Murcia
75
Torre Pacheco
75
Cartagena
39
Bajo Guadalentin
22
Noroeste
15
28 properties total found
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
€680,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 215 m²
€495,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 191 m²
€555,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 215 m²
€495,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 254 m²
€460,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 218 m²
€590,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 252 m²
€635,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Region of Murcia, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Region of Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
The villas are next to golf at Condado de Alhama, in a luxury resort, with sports fields, su…
€332,900
4 room house with swimming pool in Region of Murcia, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Region of Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
We present to your attention a magnificent one-level villa that promises comfort and style. …
€589,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Region of Murcia, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Region of Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
One- or two-level villas in a new luxurious complex with a private pool, terrace and solariu…
€336,500
4 room house with swimming pool in Region of Murcia, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Region of Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 138 m²
The villas are next to golf at Condado de Alhama, in a luxury resort, with sports fields, su…
€416,900
4 room house with swimming pool in Region of Murcia, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Region of Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 190 m²
We present to your attention a unique villa with one main floor and a basement. Built to th…
€1,85M
3 room house with swimming pool in Region of Murcia, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Region of Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Introducing the new stunning design of modern eco-style villas, with open plan and large are…
€309,950
4 room house with swimming pool in Cartagena, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 153 m²
€565,950
4 room house with swimming pool in Cartagena, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 145 m²
€655,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Cartagena, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 266 m²
€388,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Cartagena, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
€334,000

