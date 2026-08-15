Pool Houses for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

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Pool Houses for Sale in in Region of Murcia, Spain

;
Murcia
263
Fuente Alamo de Murcia
416
Los Alcazares
338
Torre-Pacheco
293
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78 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Charming townhouse with private terrace, spacious rooftop terrace and access to community po…
$254,889
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Modern premium villa with pool, large terraces, garden and garage next to a exclusive golf c…
$549,799
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Amazing large townhouse with spacious bed rooms, terrace, private pool and roof top terrace …
$350,660
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic huge villa with large terrace, large garden and private pool located close to the …
$518,965
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant villa offering landscaped garden, smart home features and private pool, located step…
$426,043
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Inviting modern villa with private pool, stunning sea views and rooftop terrace in a privile…
$568,644
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Luxury villa with a large roof top terrace, garden and private pool located close to the bea…
$434,025
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Amazing townhouse with access to community pool, private rooftop terrace in a premium area n…
$266,528
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Refined villa with a private pool, rooftop sun-drenched terrace and and designer interiors i…
$453,083
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern cozy villa equipped with private pool and huge roof top terrace located close to spor…
$306,932
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Turnkey simple villa with private pool, spacious outdoor areas and stylish open plan living …
$314,487
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Modern single level villa with a huge private garden and swimming pool located on a generous…
$468,109
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Luxury villa with a large roof top terrace, garden and private pool located next to a golf c…
$322,651
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Attractive villa with large roof top terrace, private pool and stunning sea view  located cl…
$480,762
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mazarron, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing townhouse with rooftop terrace, stunning sea view and community pool located close t…
$299,766
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Fantastic villa with a private pool and roof terrace located in a premium area close to the …
$424,539
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic villa with a private pool, on-plot parking and spacius rooftop terrace located in …
$324,372
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
We are pleased to present you a new house for sale, this time it is a villa for sale in San …
$767,461
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 144 m²
Radiant spacious villa with rooftop entertaining, private pool and seamless open-plan living…
$987,067
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Brilliant villa with private pool, large garden and a rooftop terrace in a premium golf reso…
$460,570
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Amazing modern villa with private pool, beautiful sea view and spacious rooftop terrace in a…
$638,417
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Villa 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Attractive villa with a large roof top terrace, garden and private pool located close to the…
$296,294
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Fantastic modern villa with private pool, rooftop terrace, beautiful sea views and bright op…
$497,119
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Modern generous townhouse  with spacious rooftop terrace, private pool and beautiful garden,…
$485,446
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
Luxury corner villa with private pool and large terrace located 100 meters from the beach of…
$499,175
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Amazing villa featuring a private pool, sunny rooftop terrace and open-plan living in a sere…
$372,309
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Villa 4 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 346 m²
Luxury turnkey villa with private pool and sea views with ground level in a premium area of …
$697,727
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium villa with private pool, garden and large terrace nestled100 meters from the beach o…
$440,310
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Villa 4 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury huge villa with a large roof top terrace, garden and private pool located close to th…
$802,210
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
Premium villa with golf resort access, private swimming pool and charming garden located in …
$611,336
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Property types in Region of Murcia

villas
chalets
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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