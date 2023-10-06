UAE
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Region of Murcia, Spain
San Pedro del Pinatar
118
Los Alcazares
77
San Javier
76
Murcia
75
Torre Pacheco
75
Cartagena
39
Bajo Guadalentin
22
Noroeste
15
Calasparra
13
Alhama de Murcia
11
Mazarron
10
Alto Guadalentin
9
Aguilas
6
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
93 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
220 m²
€680,000
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2
191 m²
€555,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
2
108 m²
House from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, Los AlcizeresThe 108 sqm villa consi…
€399,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cartagena, Spain
4
4
220 m²
2
Detached Villas with Panoramic Sea Views in Cartagena, Cape Palos Cartagena is a municipalit…
€2,40M
Recommend
Mansion 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating
Cartagena, Spain
6
5
481 m²
4/4
Ultra-luxurious 5 Bedroom Detached Villa with Panoramic Sea Views in Cartagena, Cape Palos C…
€4,50M
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
4
2
94 m²
1
Introducing the new villa near the golf courses in San JavierComfortable house with a total …
€339,900
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
4
2
84 m²
1
Introducing the new villa near the golf courses in San JavierComfortable house with an area …
€333,900
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
3
2
77 m²
2
We offer you a modern townhouse located in the city of San Javier, near Mar Menor.The house …
€256,800
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
4
3
125 m²
2
€389,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
3
136 m²
2
We offer you a modern compact townhouse located in the city of Los Alkasares, near Mar Menor…
€320,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
126 m²
2
We present a new modern townhouse in Santiago de la Ribera. Beautiful resort town, which is …
€247,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
3
110 m²
2
Introducing the new modern villa in Los Alcázares.Villa with an area of 110 square meters. m…
€425,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
103 m²
Villa with private pool in Los Alcázares, Murcia Last home available in this luxurious resid…
€325,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Torre Pacheco, Spain
6
5
349 m²
3
New villa on the first line of the lake in the exclusive residential complex Santa Rosalia L…
€1,31M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
132 m²
Villas for sale in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia Homes with 3 bedrooms distributed over 2 fl…
€455,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
110 m²
Villas for sale in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia 9 houses with parking space within the plot…
€355,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
3
113 m²
Duplex 100 m from the sea in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia Second phase of the residential c…
€405,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4
2
109 m²
2
We offer you a modern villa located in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia surrounded by all servi…
€437,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4
2
109 m²
2/2
We offer you a modern, luxurious villa located in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia surrounded b…
€370,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Torre Pacheco, Spain
6
5
349 m²
3
€1,21M
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4
3
113 m²
2
Introducing the new villa in San Pedro del Pinatar in the indoor urbanization of Altos de Sa…
€345,000
Recommend
2 room house with garden, with bathroom, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
2
2
70 m²
€193,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Property types in Region of Murcia
villas
chalets
bungalows
townhouses
Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
