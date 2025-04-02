Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Moratalla
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for Sale in in Moratalla, Spain

3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moratalla, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moratalla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN MORATALLA, MURCIA New Build development located in Campo de San Juan, M…
$311,933
3 bedroom house in Moratalla, Spain
3 bedroom house
Moratalla, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN MORATALLA, MURCIA New Build development located in Campo de San Juan, M…
$319,038
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom house in Moratalla, Spain
3 bedroom house
Moratalla, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Complex of 7 villas in Moratalla (Murcia) with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, starting from 108…
$302,444
