  2. Spain
  3. Region of Murcia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for Sale in in Region of Murcia, Spain

Murcia
130
Torre Pacheco
161
San Pedro del Pinatar
161
Los Alcazares
157
157 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
3 bedroom villasBeautiful urbanization, consisting of villas in the indoor complex of the Ro…
$440,905
3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on 2 …
$349,904
Villa 2 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
$227,883
Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 143 m²
$335,880
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 184 m2.Plot size: 178 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$324,340
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 94 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Solarium: 63 m2.Energy efficiency class…
$252,638
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
$363,623
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Villa with private pool in Los Alcázares, Murcia Last home available in this luxurious resid…
$354,397
Villa 3 bedrooms in Beniel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Beniel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Large villa in Murcia Wonderful independent villa situated on one level of 430m2 on a fantas…
$406,679
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 175 m²
Villas for sale in San Javier, Murcia, Costa Cálida Three exclusive villas in a residential …
$1,25M
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 184 m2.Plot size: 169 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$423,053
Villa 2 bedrooms in Region of Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Region of Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
A unique place in one of the most desirable areas of the northwestern part of Murcia,in a pr…
$213,021
3 bedroom townthouse in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION HOMES IN TORRE-PACHECO Newly built complex of 2 semi-detached corner bungal…
$261,621
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
3 bedrooms semidetached villa in a modern style in Los Alcázares . Semi-detached houses with…
$468,493
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
$275,937
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
This residential is located less than 1km from the Natural Park of the Salinas of San Pedro …
$192,717
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 126 m2.Plot size: 440 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
$417,575
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
New country houses. Big 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 bathrooms and separate country houses with pri…
$458,864
Villa 2 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Semi-detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida 18 homes on the second line of go…
$239,900
Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
$317,006
Villa 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida An exclusive residential located in Al…
$431,710
3 bedroom house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
$273,411
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
New villa with 3 bedroomsTorre del Rame - construction of villas located in Los Alcázares. T…
$371,549
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
A unique place in one of the most sought-after areas in the northwest of Murcia, in a privil…
$454,776
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
$330,926
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Stylish country houses with 3 bedrooms The new Blue Swing project and consisting of 10 styli…
$672,751
3 bedroom townthouse in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
$107,006
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
$317,055
2 bedroom house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
La Ljana beaches are part of the salt marshes and sand dunes of San Pedro del Pinatar, a pro…
$226,893
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 77 m2.Plot size: 200 m2.Solarium: 75 m2.Energy efficiency class…
$318,917
