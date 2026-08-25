Houses for sale in Aguilas, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Aguilas
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for Sale in in Aguilas, Spain

;
villas
12
bungalows
9
House Delete
Clear all
28 properties total found
Bungalow 1 bedroom in Aguilas, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Located in the charming town of Agilas, this residential complex offers a unique first-line …
$320 573
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
$388 105
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
$450 273
Leave a request
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
$415 323
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 188 m²
Located in the charming coastal town of Aguiles, this exclusive complex of 8 townhouses offe…
$461 181
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 188 m²
The charming coastal town of Agilas features an exclusive new building of 8 townhouses, offe…
$461 181
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 96 m²
$499 250
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 117 m²
$470 489
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 188 m²
New detached villas for sale in Agilas, Murcia, just 500 m from the beachExclusive new villa…
$457 081
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
$440 974
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Aguilas, Spain
4 bedroom house
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
Discover a unique opportunity to live in a privileged area of the Murcia coast. This exclusi…
$436 908
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 87 m²
$437 970
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 117 m²
New residential complex in AgilasNew exclusive residential complex with apartments and villa…
$477 454
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Aguilas, Spain
4 bedroom house
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
Discover a unique opportunity to live in a privileged area of the coast of Murcia. This excl…
$468 116
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
4 Bedroom Detached Chic Villas with Private Pools and Garages in Águilas Costa Calida Stylis…
$467 013
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
New Build Detached Villas for Sale in Aguilas Murcia Just 500 m from the Beach Excl…
$462 890
Leave a request
Bungalow 1 bedroom in Aguilas, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Located in the charming town of Agilas, this residential complex offers a unique first-line …
$348 453
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
New Build Detached Villas for Sale in Aguilas Murcia Just 500 m from the Beach Exclusive Ne…
$463 519
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN AGUILAS New Build exclusive residential complex of apa…
$469 851
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN AGUILAS New Build exclusive residential complex of apartme…
$481 001
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 474 m²
$1,03M
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
$409 733
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Aguilas, Spain
3 bedroom house
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residence of 14 exclusive villas, located in the privileged urbanization of Isla-del-F…
$253 371
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Aguilas, Spain
4 bedroom house
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Complex in Aguilas (Murcia) of 10 villas with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, from 117.53 m2 wit…
$438 780
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Aguilas, Spain
2 bedroom house
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
New modern Ocean Breeze villas located in a quiet area of Aguilas, a 10-minute walk from the…
$187 059
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Villas for sale in Águilas, Murcia, Costa Cálida Located in a privileged setting on the Cost…
$356 578
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Villa for sale in Águilas, Murcia, Costa Calida This villa is located in Calabardina, Águila…
$801 483
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
$302 193
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go