The «Russian Europe» eco-neighborhood will consist of 6 residential complexes and an educational cluster built on the «slow city» principle. The total area of the neighborhood is over 20 hectares. The project is designed to be ready in 7-10 years and will be implemented by 2030.
The first c…
The residential complex „ White garden ” is located in southern Kaliningrad, far from the center. This part of the Moscow region is famous for its excellent social infrastructure. The price in this area is lower than in others, but the quality of the structure is increasing. The developer ha…
ZHK Stereo is a huge complex of 4 houses in the Kaliningrad district of Moscow. This place is actively built, the infrastructure is nearby. The complex itself is a modern style, small apartments and many neighbors. For lovers of active life.
ZHK Solo — high-rise building project in the Central District of Kaliningrad. Modern architecture, underground parking, proximity to the city center, experienced developer and comfortable layout — the components of a good home in the future.
Alpin Resident Complex — new architectural dominant in the north - east of Kaliningrad. Around — the private sector and low buildings. Fresh air everywhere. The location is such that the entire infrastructure is nearby, not far from the city center.
LCD Maple is one of the few new projects located in the Central part of Kaliningrad. The place is quiet and prestigious. The complex itself is interestingly presented. The nebanal facades and excellent landscaping of the courtyard will make living in this house as comfortable as possible.
LCD Svetlogorsk 3 — is not only a residential complex, but a complete micro-quarter that consists of more than 1000 apartments. Low-rise buildings near the sea, on which 1000 meters, commercial space of various types on the first floors of — are the key to comfort and comfort for the residen…
House on the Batal — is another development project for the dynamic developing Moscow region of Kaliningrad. The developer with many years of experience and reputation offers to buy apartments with interesting designs, a landscaped patio and modern facade solutions. The house looks harmoniou…
ZHK Summer from one of the largest developers of Kaliningrad is an excellent version of multi-story development in a picturesque place and with rich characteristics. A courtyard without cars and underground parking is a premium comfort. Lake embankment, view from the windows to this lake, gr…
LCD The New City is located in the microdistrict Cosmodemyansky near Kaliningrad. Around — green beds and lakes. From here it is very convenient to go to coastal cities. This area has the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life. The complex itself is aesthetic, the design is competen…
LCD Three whales are located near one of the largest parks in Kaliningrad — Max Ashmann Park. It is a private building, nature is perfect here. The complex adapts harmoniously to the existing environment. The apartments are designed according to modern trends, there is an underground car park.
Nevsky Park - neighborhood of residential buildings in northern Kaliningrad. The project includes the idea of creating open public spaces designed for recreation for residents and guests of the district. It was possible to increase the area of these spaces by reducing the construction densit…
The Nakhimov district — is a new microdistrict in the north - east of Kaliningrad at the end of Artillery Street. This place has extremely interesting new buildings and a well-kept private sector. Near the — school and kindergarten. The area is developing very actively. And the center is not…
LCD The Baltic Riviera — is a comfortable and interesting project - by one of the largest coastal developers. 7 minutes to the sea on foot. This area of Zelenogradsk is currently being actively developed. The complex is very practical for a permanent stay. It is also good to have real estate…
LCD Karlshof was one of the first skyscrapers in Kaliningrad. The design of the apartments is very comfortable. The location — is one of the most central: next to Central Park and a 10-minute walk from the center. High quality construction, expensive materials and one of the most experienced…
ZH Palmburg from one of the largest developers in Kaliningrad offers life near the river from the pier. This way you can buy a yacht and drive into the open sea, mainly from the apartment. The system is successful, the complex is low, the air is fresh. Very close to Kaliningrad —.
LCD Fish Village is not just a residential complex. In fact, this is a new attraction in Kaliningrad and a new attraction. Expressive facades, the most touristy travel destination, an area with a highly developed infrastructure, a large number of parking spaces. All features of the complex s…
The residential complex Alpenstadt is a huge new area in the north of Kaliningrad. Explosions are planned 6. The complex is surrounded by private buildings and natural landscapes. Advantages: modern design, underground parking and equipped playgrounds. And also: many years of experience and …
The "Vasilki" residential complex is located on the eastern outskirts of Kaliningrad, north of -. A distinctive feature of practical designs —, underground parking, and pantries. In a word, everything you need for a comfortable life.
House on Dmitry Donsky from the IPC company is a residential complex of comfort class in a prestigious area. Next door - premium houses. This is the central location in Kaliningrad. The facade of the house is stylish and modern, layouts with large kitchens will suit many. In the underground …
Comfort in the residential area ‑ River Park Project – in Guryevsk near Kaliningrad in a favorable and ecological area. The unique architectural concept of the project harmoniously combines modern architectural trends with classic elements. Special charm and beauty 5 ‑ added to floor houses …
Levada LCD is located in a very picturesque place —, surrounded by lakes. The dominant feature of improving the terrace will also be a pond that is equipped with a promenade and where adults and children can relax. The — design for a variety of flavors, but all — are ergonomic and comfortabl…