Location of the complex:
The combination of free movement in the interior without cars and the feeling of absolute safety thanks to reliable fences - that is what distinguishes the LCD South Bitza. On the territory of the complex, all conditions are created both for an active lifestyle and f…
Location of the complex:
The location of the buildings of the complex in the form of a three-pointed star, as well as different heights of the buildings allowed to preserve excellent views for almost all apartments above the tree level. Moreover, the specific characteristics of the area insp…
Republic — new premium quarter on Presnensky Val.
The quarter is located on the territory of the former car repair shops of the Moscow-Alexandrovsky railway near the metro « Belarusian ». In the residential quarter, Republic will erect 10 residential towers from 24 to 45 f…
All the advantages of the capital against the backdrop of a picturesque landscape
The large-scale project in the south-west of Moscow includes three new districts ("quarters"). They are united by a common idea: to make the dreams of modern residents about an interesting, convenient and di…
The new Sorge legend
"House on Sorge" of business class is being built in the prestigious Sokol district with historical Stalinist buildings and status residential complexes, worthily continuing the urban planning tradition of this part of the capital and at the same time possessing a uniqu…
Location of the complex:
The modern architectural project “1st Izmailovsky” is an ideal place to live, located in the eastern part of Moscow surrounded by 14,000 hectares of forest. The complex is permeated with an atmosphere of a healthy lifestyle and well-being. The lilac garden and nearby…
Location of the complex:
The concept of improvement harmoniously combines the features of the two cities. The territory of the complex was pierced by arrows of walking boulevards, reduced copies of St. Petersburg avenues. We strive for each element of the LCD to be thought out, filled with c…
Location of the complex:
The architects made sure that beauty and comfort became part of the daily life of the Roman Quarter. Entrance groups are individual, but in the design of each guesses the Italian love for decorativeness and high-quality finishing materials. We care about the free spa…
Location of the complex:
The LAKE Club House, located in Kapustinsky Park by the pond, will interest connoisseurs of silence and privacy, but with the opportunity to stay in the center of events.
From the sleepless highways of the metropolis, The LAKE is protected by neighboring neighborhood…
Location of the complex:
The bright image is emphasized by the variable number of storeys of the complex, a variety of texture and color range of facades, made in a combination of white, brick and gold colors. At the same time, the complex perfectly fits into the environment of Stalin’s buil…
The Art of a Happy Life The basis of the project – the lifestyle of the Nordic countries, which are consistently leading in « happiness ratings ». LCD « Scandinavia » is being built on the border of the Butov Forest Park in the environmentally friendly southwestern part of Moscow — for tho…
Location of the complex:
The feeling of a cozy home should begin with the entrance. We tried to provide all the nuances so that our elevators meet the most stringent modern requirements. A yard without cars, a closed, safe, secure place with convenient access for your car, cleaner air and a …
Location of the complex:
The entire neighborhood is designed in the concept of “no cars”. Parked cars don’t spoil the landscape, and parents don’t have to worry about moving children around the block.
The territory of the complex is the kingdom of pedestrians. What should you do if you or yo…
Summer lives in the south In the southern case of Moscow, surrounded by parks, a new district of the southern gardens will grow. Its name blows the warmth and aroma of blooming trees. The relaxed atmosphere of the south creates warm shades and natural materials for coatings, a variety of f…
Location of the complex:
Feel the beauty of life in a small European town without going to Moscow. Here everything is close and thought out for you: shops, bakeries, laundries, pharmacies and beauty salons within walking distance. The availability of pantry will allow you to maintain perfect…
Location of the complex:
In the residential complex of comfort-plus class "1st Yasenevsky" the advantages of two lifestyles are available. After all, within walking distance of the metro, a school with a 25-meter swimming pool and an IT cluster and at the same time as many as 63 hectares of …
The Zagorye residential complex on Hippodrome Train will change your understanding of comfort and environmental friendliness. Located in a quiet green area, it perfectly combines excellent transport accessibility, proximity to the city center. LCD is a 10-story brick residential building wi…
“ New Smolensk ” - is a major project that can reach its reach and consideration. The area of the southern part of the city is planned for development. Smolensk with an area of more than 200 hectares. The total area of the built houses will be several million square meters. According to the …
Location of the complex:
A unique residential complex located 20 minutes from Moscow on the Kiev highway and surrounded by pristine forest. In April Park it is easy to enjoy life in nature without giving up the usual level of comfort. This is possible due to the unique combination of advanta…
The club town on the Primavera River is located on one of the most picturesque coastlines in northwestern Moscow.
Apartments with unsurpassed views of the river will allow you to admire the sun and water at the same time, and the first line will always remain the first.
Project « FORST » is located in a picturesque place in Moscow near the Simonovskaya embankment.
According to the official website, the project consists of five buildings for 808 apartments. Some apartments are equipped with terraces
The courtyard is landscaped and has e…
Location of the complex:
The 1st Donskoy complex is located 7 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the M-4 Don highway. It combines all the advantages of a comfortable urban environment and natural surroundings. The project is quite a large percentage of apartments facing 2-3 sides of the worl…
Location of the complex:
Sky Garden is located in the Pokrovskoye-Streshnevo area. On the territory of this area noise foliage of the same name park. A green picturesque area, rivers and canals nearby, clean fresh air from the Moscow suburban leaves is an ideal place to feel part of nature. …
Gllorax Aura Belorusskaya — premium representative project in the Leningradsky Prospekt area from the federal developer GloraX. The club format of the house provides residents with an exclusive quality of life and all the benefits of a single successful social environment.
Location of the complex:
Rotterdam has an excellent location, which will allow you to choose your current route and transport based on mood, goals and weather. From here it is convenient to get to the center both by metro - the station is within walking distance and by car. Warsaw Highway co…
Location of the complex:
On the first floors of the complex Movement. It will have its own commercial infrastructure. So the residents of the complex will always be able to enjoy coffee from your favorite coffee shop, go to the minimarket for milk on the way home and run to the pharmacy. In …
corner of Barcelona in Moscow Spanish districts „ ” separate and quiet residential complex – br / br /> A second district of the project is currently being built with residential buildings - and Business Class -, shops, cafes, household services, kindergartens and a large educational compl…
The Chocolate housing complex will change your understanding of comfort and safety. Located in a quiet, green area in the center of Smolensk, it perfectly combines excellent transport availability, store availability and other urban infrastructure within walking distance. ZhK "Chocolate ” p…
Location of the complex:
One of the advantages of 1-DSC projects is large glazed loggias. Another advantage is the fair Euro format. The whole project includes a smart home system. The installed package of devices includes: WiFi relay for managing consumer groups, wireless overlapping crane …
Live! Job! Rest! The residential area „ Prokshino is located on the edge of a large pond, 500 m from an existing underground station. The coast will run almost a kilometer along the houses. Nearby is a large company - a quarter with a shopping center and sports - a group of events with a ski…
Location of the complex:
Far from the bustle of the city, but not far from the capital - this is the concept of LCD Scandinavian!
Only 300 m from the residential complex is a huge Mytischi forest, which will give clean and fresh air.
10 km away is the Pirogov Reservoir with beaches, entertai…
Location of the complex:
Premium class right on the banks of the Moscow River, with direct access to the embankment and stunning panoramic views!
On Shelekikhinskaya embankment, there is a pier for river trams. You will have access to the only Moscow transport artery, which is never traffic …
Location of the complex:
Premium class right on the banks of the Moscow River, with direct access to the embankment and stunning panoramic views!
On Shelekikhinskaya embankment, there is a pier for river trams. You will have access to the only Moscow transport artery, which is never traffic …
Location of the complex:
The 1st Sheremetyevo residential complex is located in the very center of Podrezkovo, from it only 6 minutes walk to the railway station of the same name and planned for the opening of the IDC-3.
The complex is bright and cozy, lobby, large wheelchair, lapomowash. Th…
Location of the complex:
The feeling of a cozy home should begin with the entrance. We tried to provide all the nuances so that our elevators meet the most stringent modern requirements. You can always see who is calling the phone. In each apartment connected basic package "Smart apartment" …
Zen of the big city
The new Zen Quarters district is being built in the south-west of the capital – along the coastline of the picturesque Ivanovsky Pond and the Varvarka River. The project is based on the "combination of the incongruous", the harmony of the simple and refined, natural and …
Portland - a coastal quarter of 8 houses up to 29 floors high with business apartments located in the Pechatniki area, on South Port Street
The architectural project « PORTLAND » was developed by De Architekten Cie. The complex consists of 2 lines. Each has 4 towers, interconnected by shopp…
Residential business class apartments « Queen 13 » for those who live and work in the Ostankino area and love this location.
A ten-story house for 205 apartments offers future residents unique apartment formats, including 4 penthouses with terraces, 2 of which are two-level. The fa…
Location of the complex:
To create a harmonious space, the project has all the necessary infrastructure, ranging from closed courtyards with playgrounds and recreation areas, a gym with mini-saunas and a children's room, to a landscaped embankment, where a large gaming hub with a walking rou…