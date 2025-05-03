  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District

New buildings for sale in Central Federal District

Moscow
19
Moscow Oblast
11
Leninsky District
4
Kommunarka
4
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex ZK Uznaa Bitca
Residential complex ZK Uznaa Bitca
Leninsky District, Russia
from
$70,931
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 25
Area 25–110 m²
317 real estate objects 317
Location of the complex: The combination of free movement in the interior without cars and the feeling of absolute safety thanks to reliable fences - that is what distinguishes the LCD South Bitza. On the territory of the complex, all conditions are created both for an active lifestyle and f…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Rezisser
Residential complex ZK Rezisser
Moscow, Russia
from
$269,840
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 48
Area 37–136 m²
51 real estate object 51
Location of the complex: The location of the buildings of the complex in the form of a three-pointed star, as well as different heights of the buildings allowed to preserve excellent views for almost all apartments above the tree level. Moreover, the specific characteristics of the area insp…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex Republic
Residential complex Republic
Moscow, Russia
from
$291,225
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 26
Area 27–141 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Republic — new premium quarter on Presnensky Val. br / br / The quarter is located on the territory of the former car repair shops of the Moscow-Alexandrovsky railway near the metro « Belarusian ». In the residential quarter, Republic will erect 10 residential towers from 24 to 45 f…
Agency
One Moscow
Leave a request
Residential quarter Desnarechye
Residential quarter Desnarechye
Troitsk, Russia
from
$66,587
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 16
All the advantages of the capital against the backdrop of a picturesque landscape The large-scale project in the south-west of Moscow includes three new districts ("quarters"). They are united by a common idea: to make the dreams of modern residents about an interesting, convenient and di…
Developer
A101
Leave a request
Apartment building Dom na Zorge
Apartment building Dom na Zorge
Moscow, Russia
from
$176,302
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 16
The new Sorge legend "House on Sorge" of business class is being built in the prestigious Sokol district with historical Stalinist buildings and status residential complexes, worthily continuing the urban planning tradition of this part of the capital and at the same time possessing a uniqu…
Developer
A101
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK 1 j Izmajlovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Izmajlovskij
Moscow, Russia
from
$130,496
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 25
Location of the complex: The modern architectural project “1st Izmailovsky” is an ideal place to live, located in the eastern part of Moscow surrounded by 14,000 hectares of forest. The complex is permeated with an atmosphere of a healthy lifestyle and well-being. The lilac garden and nearby…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK 1 j Leningradskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Leningradskij
Moscow, Russia
from
$130,509
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 15
Area 28–110 m²
161 real estate object 161
Location of the complex: The concept of improvement harmoniously combines the features of the two cities. The territory of the complex was pierced by arrows of walking boulevards, reduced copies of St. Petersburg avenues. We strive for each element of the LCD to be thought out, filled with c…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Rimskij
Residential complex ZK Rimskij
Razvilka, Russia
from
$93,762
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 16
Area 28–115 m²
149 real estate objects 149
Location of the complex: The architects made sure that beauty and comfort became part of the daily life of the Roman Quarter. Entrance groups are individual, but in the design of each guesses the Italian love for decorativeness and high-quality finishing materials. We care about the free spa…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Club house ZhK The LAKE
Club house ZhK The LAKE
Moscow, Russia
from
$308,041
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 16
Area 46–100 m²
21 real estate object 21
Location of the complex: The LAKE Club House, located in Kapustinsky Park by the pond, will interest connoisseurs of silence and privacy, but with the opportunity to stay in the center of events. From the sleepless highways of the metropolis, The LAKE is protected by neighboring neighborhood…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex ZhK Rihard
Residential complex ZhK Rihard
Moscow, Russia
from
$311,033
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 27
Area 54–103 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Location of the complex: The bright image is emphasized by the variable number of storeys of the complex, a variety of texture and color range of facades, made in a combination of white, brick and gold colors. At the same time, the complex perfectly fits into the environment of Stalin’s buil…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential quarter Skandinaviya
Residential quarter Skandinaviya
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$121,475
The year of construction 2022
Area 20–140 m²
906 real estate objects 906
The Art of a Happy Life The basis of the project – the lifestyle of the Nordic countries, which are consistently leading in « happiness ratings ». LCD « Scandinavia » is being built on the border of the Butov Forest Park in the environmentally friendly southwestern part of Moscow — for tho…
Developer
A101
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij
Lyubertsy, Russia
from
$98,784
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 25
Area 25–110 m²
222 real estate objects 222
Location of the complex: The feeling of a cozy home should begin with the entrance. We tried to provide all the nuances so that our elevators meet the most stringent modern requirements. A yard without cars, a closed, safe, secure place with convenient access for your car, cleaner air and a …
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK 1 j Salarevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Salarevskij
Salarevo, Russia
from
$110,309
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 25
Location of the complex: The entire neighborhood is designed in the concept of “no cars”. Parked cars don’t spoil the landscape, and parents don’t have to worry about moving children around the block. The territory of the complex is the kingdom of pedestrians. What should you do if you or yo…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential quarter Yuzhnye sady
Residential quarter Yuzhnye sady
Moscow, Russia
from
$114,545
The year of construction 2024
Area 22–188 m²
338 real estate objects 338
Summer lives in the south In the southern case of Moscow, surrounded by parks, a new district of the southern gardens will grow. Its name blows the warmth and aroma of blooming trees. The relaxed atmosphere of the south creates warm shades and natural materials for coatings, a variety of f…
Developer
A101
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Datskij kvartal
Residential complex ZK Datskij kvartal
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
from
$91,456
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 22
Area 29–108 m²
30 real estate objects 30
Location of the complex: Feel the beauty of life in a small European town without going to Moscow. Here everything is close and thought out for you: shops, bakeries, laundries, pharmacies and beauty salons within walking distance. The availability of pantry will allow you to maintain perfect…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK 1 j Asenevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Asenevskij
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$92,316
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 18
Location of the complex: In the residential complex of comfort-plus class "1st Yasenevsky" the advantages of two lifestyles are available. After all, within walking distance of the metro, a school with a 25-meter swimming pool and an IT cluster and at the same time as many as 63 hectares of …
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential quarter ZhK Zagore
Residential quarter ZhK Zagore
Smolensk, Russia
Price on request
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 10
The Zagorye residential complex on Hippodrome Train will change your understanding of comfort and environmental friendliness. Located in a quiet green area, it perfectly combines excellent transport accessibility, proximity to the city center. LCD is a 10-story brick residential building wi…
Agency
Kreativnoe byuro
Leave a request
Residential quarter ZhK Novyy Smolensk
Residential quarter ZhK Novyy Smolensk
Smolensk, Russia
Price on request
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 10
“ New Smolensk ” - is a major project that can reach its reach and consideration. The area of the southern part of the city is planned for development. Smolensk with an area of more than 200 hectares. The total area of the built houses will be several million square meters. According to the …
Agency
Kreativnoe byuro
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Park Aprel
Residential complex ZK Park Aprel
Aprelevka, Russia
from
$74,586
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 4
Area 28–102 m²
129 real estate objects 129
Location of the complex: A unique residential complex located 20 minutes from Moscow on the Kiev highway and surrounded by pristine forest. In April Park it is easy to enjoy life in nature without giving up the usual level of comfort. This is possible due to the unique combination of advanta…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex Primavera
Residential complex Primavera
Moscow, Russia
from
$290,164
The year of construction 2024
Area 41–101 m²
4 real estate objects 4
The club town on the Primavera River is located on one of the most picturesque coastlines in northwestern Moscow. br / Apartments with unsurpassed views of the river will allow you to admire the sun and water at the same time, and the first line will always remain the first. / p
Agency
One Moscow
Leave a request
Residential complex Forst
Residential complex Forst
Moscow, Russia
from
$215,574
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 20
Area 28–136 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Project « FORST » is located in a picturesque place in Moscow near the Simonovskaya embankment. br / According to the official website, the project consists of five buildings for 808 apartments. Some apartments are equipped with terraces br / The courtyard is landscaped and has e…
Agency
One Moscow
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK 1 j Donskoj
Residential complex ZK 1 j Donskoj
Sapronovo, Russia
from
$55,792
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 24
Area 20–110 m²
625 real estate objects 625
Location of the complex: The 1st Donskoy complex is located 7 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the M-4 Don highway. It combines all the advantages of a comfortable urban environment and natural surroundings. The project is quite a large percentage of apartments facing 2-3 sides of the worl…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Sky Garden
Residential complex ZK Sky Garden
Moscow, Russia
from
$164,185
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 44
Area 30–116 m²
335 real estate objects 335
Location of the complex: Sky Garden is located in the Pokrovskoye-Streshnevo area. On the territory of this area noise foliage of the same name park. A green picturesque area, rivers and canals nearby, clean fresh air from the Moscow suburban leaves is an ideal place to feel part of nature. …
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex GloraX Aura Belorusskaya
Residential complex GloraX Aura Belorusskaya
Moscow, Russia
from
$296,721
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 21
Area 34–123 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Gllorax Aura Belorusskaya — premium representative project in the Leningradsky Prospekt area from the federal developer GloraX. The club format of the house provides residents with an exclusive quality of life and all the benefits of a single successful social environment. br / br / …
Agency
One Moscow
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Rotterdam
Residential complex ZK Rotterdam
Moscow, Russia
from
$204,882
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 29
Area 27–144 m²
95 real estate objects 95
Location of the complex: Rotterdam has an excellent location, which will allow you to choose your current route and transport based on mood, goals and weather. From here it is convenient to get to the center both by metro - the station is within walking distance and by car. Warsaw Highway co…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Dvizenie Govorovo
Residential complex ZK Dvizenie Govorovo
Moscow, Russia
from
$56,339
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 15
Area 21–34 m²
97 real estate objects 97
Location of the complex: On the first floors of the complex Movement. It will have its own commercial infrastructure. So the residents of the complex will always be able to enjoy coffee from your favorite coffee shop, go to the minimarket for milk on the way home and run to the pharmacy. In …
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex Ispanskie kvartaly
Residential complex Ispanskie kvartaly
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$121,475
The year of construction 2022
Area 55–84 m²
3 real estate objects 3
corner of Barcelona in Moscow Spanish districts „ ” separate and quiet residential complex – br / br /> A second district of the project is currently being built with residential buildings - and Business Class -, shops, cafes, household services, kindergartens and a large educational compl…
Developer
A101
Leave a request
Apartment building ZhK Shokolad
Apartment building ZhK Shokolad
Smolensk, Russia
Price on request
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 11
The Chocolate housing complex will change your understanding of comfort and safety. Located in a quiet, green area in the center of Smolensk, it perfectly combines excellent transport availability, store availability and other urban infrastructure within walking distance. ZhK "Chocolate ” p…
Agency
Kreativnoe byuro
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK 1 j Uznyj
Residential complex ZK 1 j Uznyj
Leninsky District, Russia
from
$75,733
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 25
Area 25–84 m²
579 real estate objects 579
Location of the complex: One of the advantages of 1-DSC projects is large glazed loggias. Another advantage is the fair Euro format. The whole project includes a smart home system. The installed package of devices includes: WiFi relay for managing consumer groups, wireless overlapping crane …
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential quarter Prokshino
Residential quarter Prokshino
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$119,740
The year of construction 2022
Area 19–100 m²
602 real estate objects 602
Live! Job! Rest! The residential area „ Prokshino is located on the edge of a large pond, 500 m from an existing underground station. The coast will run almost a kilometer along the houses. Nearby is a large company - a quarter with a shopping center and sports - a group of events with a ski…
Developer
A101
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Skandinavskij
Residential complex ZK Skandinavskij
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
from
$96,959
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 16
Area 36–61 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Location of the complex: Far from the bustle of the city, but not far from the capital - this is the concept of LCD Scandinavian! Only 300 m from the residential complex is a huge Mytischi forest, which will give clean and fresh air. 10 km away is the Pirogov Reservoir with beaches, entertai…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Sydney City
Residential complex ZK Sydney City
Moscow, Russia
from
$212,217
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 44
Area 29–162 m²
323 real estate objects 323
Location of the complex: Premium class right on the banks of the Moscow River, with direct access to the embankment and stunning panoramic views! On Shelekikhinskaya embankment, there is a pier for river trams. You will have access to the only Moscow transport artery, which is never traffic …
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Cottage village Saburovo Klab
Cottage village Saburovo Klab
Saburovo, Russia
from
$391,095
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 129–256 m²
25 real estate objects 25
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Sydney Prime
Residential complex ZK Sydney Prime
Moscow, Russia
from
$619,637
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 9
Area 58–138 m²
16 real estate objects 16
Location of the complex: Premium class right on the banks of the Moscow River, with direct access to the embankment and stunning panoramic views! On Shelekikhinskaya embankment, there is a pier for river trams. You will have access to the only Moscow transport artery, which is never traffic …
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK 1 j Seremetevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Seremetevskij
Khimki, Russia
from
$68,769
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 17
Area 19–85 m²
617 real estate objects 617
Location of the complex: The 1st Sheremetyevo residential complex is located in the very center of Podrezkovo, from it only 6 minutes walk to the railway station of the same name and planned for the opening of the IDC-3. The complex is bright and cozy, lobby, large wheelchair, lapomowash. Th…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Arhitektor
Residential complex ZK Arhitektor
Moscow, Russia
from
$240,938
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 47
Area 34–252 m²
85 real estate objects 85
Location of the complex: The feeling of a cozy home should begin with the entrance. We tried to provide all the nuances so that our elevators meet the most stringent modern requirements. You can always see who is calling the phone. In each apartment connected basic package "Smart apartment" …
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential quarter Dzen-kvartaly
Residential quarter Dzen-kvartaly
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$74,036
The year of construction 2025
Zen of the big city The new Zen Quarters district is being built in the south-west of the capital – along the coastline of the picturesque Ivanovsky Pond and the Varvarka River. The project is based on the "combination of the incongruous", the harmony of the simple and refined, natural and …
Developer
A101
Leave a request
Residential complex Portland
Residential complex Portland
Moscow, Russia
from
$153,884
The year of construction 2025
Area 25–117 m²
9 real estate objects 9
Portland - a coastal quarter of 8 houses up to 29 floors high with business apartments located in the Pechatniki area, on South Port Street The architectural project « PORTLAND » was developed by De Architekten Cie. The complex consists of 2 lines. Each has 4 towers, interconnected by shopp…
Agency
One Moscow
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Koroleva 13
Apart-hotel Koroleva 13
Moscow, Russia
from
$114,493
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 10
Area 45–56 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Residential business class apartments « Queen 13 » for those who live and work in the Ostankino area and love this location. / p A ten-story house for 205 apartments offers future residents unique apartment formats, including 4 penthouses with terraces, 2 of which are two-level. The fa…
Agency
One Moscow
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Zavoronki klab
Residential complex ZK Zavoronki klab
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
from
$70,070
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 29–91 m²
159 real estate objects 159
Location of the complex: To create a harmonious space, the project has all the necessary infrastructure, ranging from closed courtyards with playgrounds and recreation areas, a gym with mini-saunas and a children's room, to a landscaped embankment, where a large gaming hub with a walking rou…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go