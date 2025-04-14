Cottage village Negorod Zanevskij

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Negorod Zanevsky is a comfortable and human-proportionate alternative to residential complexes in the south-west of St. Petersburg. Country residential complex "Negorod Zanevsky" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Leningrad region, 12 km from the Big Obukhovsky Bridge. "Negorod Zanevsky" is built in the format of complex development with a single design code. The project was created in collaboration with the construction company Fin Stroy Panel with homeowners using Finnish prefabricated monolithic technology.
All communication networks (electricity, central water supply and gas pipeline) are laid underground. The territory of Negorod Zanevsky is fenced and protected, the administration building and sales department have been built, as well as an entrance group and a large leisure area with children's and sports grounds. The project will include additional public spaces for residents.
Guarantee: → Sale directly from the owner, there are documents → The project is being implemented by FACT. → The service company provides assistance in resolving all issues after the purchase of the site
Possible online presentation of the site No. 87. Cadastral number of the site: 47:07:0605002:575
Imani Sverdlova, Russia
