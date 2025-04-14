  1. Realting.com
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20

Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$23,911
;
28
ID: 25345
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 5610
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 20/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Northwestern Federal District
  • Region
    Käkisalmi District
  • City
    Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie

About the complex

Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe
________________.
Location:
The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.
→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by car in the village of Gromovo: hospital, kindergartens, nursery and schools, post office, cafes and shops, bank and post offices, MFC, issue point "Yandex Market"

Natural environment:
→ Lake Reassuring, pine forest

Communications and Infrastructure of the Village
→ Electricity 15 kW (by Government Decree No. 861)
→ Pipeline
Checkpoints, security.
→ Rest area, pier, slip for boats
→ Wide roads - asphalt crumb, open drainage system
→ Street lighting
→ The service of the territory is carried out by the professional service company "Greenline"

Conditions of purchase:
→ Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs
→ Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction;
Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week

Guarantee:
→ Sale directly from the owner, there are documents
→ The project is being implemented by FACT.
→ The service company provides assistance in resolving all issues after the purchase of the site

Do you need a smaller or larger area? Call us right now and we’ll pick it up for you from our sites!

Possible Online Presentation Site 247. Cadastral number of the site: 47:03:0802001:657

Location on the map

Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

