Cottage village Krokusy

Plot in a cottage village 13 km from St. Petersburg Crocusa 15 minutes to the Ring Road, near the Nevsky Forest Park and Lake Korkin ____________
Location: Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region, 11 km from the CAD → You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway Social.significant infrastructure is located 5 minutes to Razmetelevo, where kindergartens, schools, chain stores, post offices and banks, as well as medical points are located. 15 minutes to the shopping center "MEGA Dybenko" - here you can buy products in "Auchan" or building materials in OBI or Petrovich.
NATURE: → You can arrange daily walks in the forest - on the border of the village is Nevsky Forest Park. → Within walking distance of Lake Korkinskoye
Communications and infrastructure of the village: → Electricity - 15 kW → Wide roads - asphalt crumb, open drainage system → Street lighting → Sustainable recreation area → Playground Checkpoint and perimeter fence of the village → Guest parking
Conditions of purchase: → Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs → Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; first installment from 10%; period up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction; Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week
Guarantee: → Sale directly from the owner, there are documents → The project is being implemented by FACT. → The service company provides assistance in resolving all issues after the purchase of the site
Do you need a smaller or larger area? Call us right now and we’ll pick it up for you from our sites! 5 Building Areas in LO → Areas surrounded by forests and lakes → Purchase directly from the owner of the site
Possible online presentation Section 78. Cadastral number of the site: 47:07:1047003:2081
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
