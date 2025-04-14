Cottage village Krokusy

Plot in a cottage village 13 km from St. Petersburg Crocusa

15 minutes to the Ring Road, near the Nevsky Forest Park and Lake Korkin

____________



Location:

Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region, 11 km from the CAD

→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway

Social.significant infrastructure is located 5 minutes to Razmetelevo, where kindergartens, schools, chain stores, post offices and banks, as well as medical points are located. 15 minutes to the shopping center "MEGA Dybenko" - here you can buy products in "Auchan" or building materials in OBI or Petrovich.





NATURE:

→ You can arrange daily walks in the forest - on the border of the village is Nevsky Forest Park.

→ Within walking distance of Lake Korkinskoye





Communications and infrastructure of the village:

→ Electricity - 15 kW

→ Wide roads - asphalt crumb, open drainage system

→ Street lighting

→ Sustainable recreation area

→ Playground

Checkpoint and perimeter fence of the village

→ Guest parking



Conditions of purchase:

→ Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs

→ Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; first installment from 10%; period up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction;

Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week



Guarantee:

→ Sale directly from the owner, there are documents

→ The project is being implemented by FACT.

→ The service company provides assistance in resolving all issues after the purchase of the site





Do you need a smaller or larger area? Call us right now and we’ll pick it up for you from our sites!

5 Building Areas in LO

→ Areas surrounded by forests and lakes

→ Purchase directly from the owner of the site





Possible online presentation

Section 78. Cadastral number of the site: 47:07:1047003:2081