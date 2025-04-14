  1. Realting.com
Cottage village Saburovo Klab

Saburovo, Russia
from
$418,827
26/06/2025
$415,536
29/05/2025
$414,800
18/03/2025
$414,064
17/03/2025
$412,887
17/03/2025
$458,763
07/03/2025
$412,887
07/03/2025
$458,763
01/02/2025
$412,887
01/02/2025
$458,763
27/01/2025
$422,785
15/01/2025
$406,432
10/01/2025
$403,023
10/12/2024
$403,020
11/11/2024
$391,577
10/11/2024
$352,670
22/10/2024
$333,088
21/10/2024
$352,670
21/10/2024
$433,544
26/09/2024
$377,295
26/09/2024
$375,494
;
50
ID: 5819
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 00384
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • Region
    Krasnogorsky District
  • Town
    Saburovo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

About the village The cottage village "Saburovo Club" is an exclusive business-class project from the developer "FGC", located in a picturesque corner of the Moscow region, 10 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the high-speed Friday highway. The village harmoniously combines modern architecture with elements of Scandinavian style and environmental friendliness of natural materials, such as hand-molded facing brick and ceramic block. Cottages and improvement On the territory of the village, an area of 2.1 hectares, there are cottages with an area of 128.9 to 256 m2 on plots from 5 to 12 acres. Each house is designed to create maximum comfort for its residents: spacious living rooms with the possibility of installing a fireplace, high ceilings and panoramic windows that provide natural light and a sense of spaciousness. The village is connected to central communications, including electricity, water supply, sewerage and gas. "Saburovo Club" provides residents with privacy and security: a closed area with round-the-clock security and a video surveillance system guarantees peace and security. The landscaped territory includes its own park with arbors and barbecue areas, which creates ideal conditions for relaxing in the fresh air. Infrastructure The developed infrastructure of the district provides everything necessary for a comfortable life: in the immediate vicinity there are kindergartens, schools, including the private international school The International School of Moscow Rosinka, a music school and an art school. For outdoor enthusiasts, football schools, equestrian clubs, ski slopes and fitness centers such as the World Class are available. The shopping and entertainment centers Otrada and Vegas will provide a variety of shopping and entertainment opportunities. Transport accessibility and environment Thanks to its convenient location, the road to the metro station “Pyatnitskoe highway” takes about 10 minutes by car, which provides quick access to the capital. Surrounding the village with green areas, such as the Mitinsky Forest Park and the Arkhangelsk Estate, provides clean air and picturesque landscapes, creating an atmosphere of country life in close proximity to the metropolis. Additional options Owners of houses in Saburovo Club can additionally use the option of installing a stylish and functional carport, which will protect the car from precipitation and preserve the aesthetics of the house space. Project readiness The first phase of the Saburovo Club is ready. You can walk down the street and visit the showroom house, choose your favorite cottage and book it.
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Cottage
Area, m² 128.9 – 256.0
Price per m², USD 2,329 – 5,554
Apartment price, USD 415,536 – 1,41M

Location on the map

Saburovo, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
