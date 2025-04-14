Cottage village Saburovo Klab

About the village The cottage village "Saburovo Club" is an exclusive business-class project from the developer "FGC", located in a picturesque corner of the Moscow region, 10 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the high-speed Friday highway. The village harmoniously combines modern architecture with elements of Scandinavian style and environmental friendliness of natural materials, such as hand-molded facing brick and ceramic block. Cottages and improvement On the territory of the village, an area of 2.1 hectares, there are cottages with an area of 128.9 to 256 m2 on plots from 5 to 12 acres. Each house is designed to create maximum comfort for its residents: spacious living rooms with the possibility of installing a fireplace, high ceilings and panoramic windows that provide natural light and a sense of spaciousness. The village is connected to central communications, including electricity, water supply, sewerage and gas. "Saburovo Club" provides residents with privacy and security: a closed area with round-the-clock security and a video surveillance system guarantees peace and security. The landscaped territory includes its own park with arbors and barbecue areas, which creates ideal conditions for relaxing in the fresh air. Infrastructure The developed infrastructure of the district provides everything necessary for a comfortable life: in the immediate vicinity there are kindergartens, schools, including the private international school The International School of Moscow Rosinka, a music school and an art school. For outdoor enthusiasts, football schools, equestrian clubs, ski slopes and fitness centers such as the World Class are available. The shopping and entertainment centers Otrada and Vegas will provide a variety of shopping and entertainment opportunities. Transport accessibility and environment Thanks to its convenient location, the road to the metro station “Pyatnitskoe highway” takes about 10 minutes by car, which provides quick access to the capital. Surrounding the village with green areas, such as the Mitinsky Forest Park and the Arkhangelsk Estate, provides clean air and picturesque landscapes, creating an atmosphere of country life in close proximity to the metropolis. Additional options Owners of houses in Saburovo Club can additionally use the option of installing a stylish and functional carport, which will protect the car from precipitation and preserve the aesthetics of the house space. Project readiness The first phase of the Saburovo Club is ready. You can walk down the street and visit the showroom house, choose your favorite cottage and book it.