New buildings for sale in Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie

Cottage village Tis da Glad
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$25,543
A plot in a landscaped village near two lakes and a coniferous forest Location:Vyborg district of Leningrad region, 85 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Primorsky and Vyborg highwaySocial.significant infrastructure is located 5 minutes drive in settlements - Red Valley, Ryabo…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$26,735
Plot in the prepared village near the Pioneer Lake and right next to the forest!Location:100 km from the CAD→ The plot is located in the Vyborg district of LO, in the finished cottage village "Pine Beach", on the sandy shore of Lake Pioneer surrounded by relict forests and the nature of the …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
