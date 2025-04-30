  1. Realting.com
  Russia
  Guryevsky District

New buildings for sale in Guryevsky District

Guryevsk
1
Residential quarter River Park
Residential quarter River Park
Guryevsk, Russia
from
$52,653
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Comfort in the residential area ‑ River Park Project – in Guryevsk near Kaliningrad in a favorable and ecological area. The unique architectural concept of the project harmoniously combines modern architectural trends with classic elements. Special charm and beauty 5 ‑ added to floor houses …
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Residential complex Palmburg
Residential complex Palmburg
Guryevsky District, Russia
from
$65,868
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
ZH Palmburg from one of the largest developers in Kaliningrad offers life near the river from the pier. This way you can buy a yacht and drive into the open sea, mainly from the apartment. The system is successful, the complex is low, the air is fresh. Very close to Kaliningrad —.
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Residential complex Vasilki
Residential complex Vasilki
Vasilkovo, Russia
from
$46,574
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 9
The "Vasilki" residential complex is located on the eastern outskirts of Kaliningrad, north of -. A distinctive feature of practical designs —, underground parking, and pantries. In a word, everything you need for a comfortable life.
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
