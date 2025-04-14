Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Build a seasonal house or a family nest for several generations in Levada 2! Walk through the mixed forest, be inspired by the picturesque views that seem to have come down from the paintings of famous classics, this place is a real treasure for those who love to miss rural childhood.
The village is located in the Vsevolozhsky district, 30 km from the CAD. You can get to it by the Sortavala highway or the Leningrad highway. Within walking distance of the village of Matoksa there is a stop, to which buses regularly go from the St. Petersburg metro. There are also several recreation centers, temples, the Museum of Soviet toys and a unique cheese farm.
In the village of Leskolovo, which is located ten minutes by car, there is a whole set of useful infrastructure. These are a variety of shops, small shopping centers, cafes, kindergartens and schools, pharmacies and outpatient clinics, a car service center, a garden nursery and even a skate park. To "MEGA Parnassus", as well as to the ring road, 30 km.
Fans of water recreation will appreciate the proximity of suitable for swimming lakes Nurzynjärvi and Valkijärvi. Also, opportunities for active family recreation are offered by the resorts “Okhta Park” and “Northern Slope”, the ecopark “Zubrovnik”, the tourist center “Emerald Lake”, ski slopes on the basis of “SKA” and the training center “Kavgolovo”. It's hard to stay at home with this environment!
Your freedom is unlimited in the choice of construction technologies and landscape solutions, the plots have a flat relief and a rectangular shape. For each lot in the village, electricity with a capacity of 15 kW will be allocated, a road with asphalt pavement will be laid, a drainage system will be made.
Terms of purchase: - Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs - Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction; Profitable Trade-in program with quick exit to the deal from 1 week
Stop dreaming - move the country this summer! Your dream home is very close by! Call me! Section 6. Cadastral number of the site: 47:07:0120001:2505
Location on the map
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
Plot in the prepared village near the Pioneer Lake and right next to the forest!Location:100 km from the CAD→ The plot is located in the Vyborg district of LO, in the finished cottage village "Pine Beach", on the sandy shore of Lake Pioneer surrounded by relict forests and the nature of the …
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…