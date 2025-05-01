  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Leninsky District

New buildings for sale in Leninsky District

Vidnoye
Sapronovo
Razvilka
Residential complex ZK 1 j Donskoj
Sapronovo, Russia
from
$55,792
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 24
Area 20–110 m²
626 real estate objects 626
Location of the complex: The 1st Donskoy complex is located 7 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the M-4 Don highway. It combines all the advantages of a comfortable urban environment and natural surroundings. The project is quite a large percentage of apartments facing 2-3 sides of the worl…
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex ZK Uznaa Bitca
Leninsky District, Russia
from
$70,931
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 25
Area 25–110 m²
319 real estate objects 319
Location of the complex: The combination of free movement in the interior without cars and the feeling of absolute safety thanks to reliable fences - that is what distinguishes the LCD South Bitza. On the territory of the complex, all conditions are created both for an active lifestyle and f…
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex ZK Rimskij
Razvilka, Russia
from
$92,963
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 16
Area 28–115 m²
159 real estate objects 159
Location of the complex: The architects made sure that beauty and comfort became part of the daily life of the Roman Quarter. Entrance groups are individual, but in the design of each guesses the Italian love for decorativeness and high-quality finishing materials. We care about the free spa…
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex ZK 1 j Uznyj
Leninsky District, Russia
from
$75,733
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 25
Area 25–84 m²
582 real estate objects 582
Location of the complex: One of the advantages of 1-DSC projects is large glazed loggias. Another advantage is the fair Euro format. The whole project includes a smart home system. The installed package of devices includes: WiFi relay for managing consumer groups, wireless overlapping crane …
Developer
GK FSK
