  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Aprelevka

New buildings for sale in Aprelevka

1
Residential complex ZK Park Aprel
Aprelevka, Russia
$74,565
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 4
Area 28–102 m²
Location of the complex: A unique residential complex located 20 minutes from Moscow on the Kiev highway and surrounded by pristine forest. In April Park it is easy to enjoy life in nature without giving up the usual level of comfort. This is possible due to the unique combination of advanta…
GK FSK
