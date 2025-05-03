  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Mytishchi Urban Okrug

apartments
2
Residential complex ZK Datskij kvartal
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
from
$91,456
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 22
Area 29–108 m²
29 real estate objects 29
Location of the complex: Feel the beauty of life in a small European town without going to Moscow. Here everything is close and thought out for you: shops, bakeries, laundries, pharmacies and beauty salons within walking distance. The availability of pantry will allow you to maintain perfect…
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex ZK Skandinavskij
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
from
$96,959
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 16
Area 36–61 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Location of the complex: Far from the bustle of the city, but not far from the capital - this is the concept of LCD Scandinavian! Only 300 m from the residential complex is a huge Mytischi forest, which will give clean and fresh air. 10 km away is the Pirogov Reservoir with beaches, entertai…
Developer
GK FSK
