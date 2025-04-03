  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Käkisalmi District

Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie
40
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie
30
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$37,662
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$14,125
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village
Cottage village
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$50,208
Section 11. Cadastral number of the site: 47:03:0816003:771
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$14,337
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$15,720
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$17,501
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$23,247
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$14,480
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$67,446
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,688
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$16,141
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Cottage village
Cottage village
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$77,443
Section 10. Cadastral number of the site: 47:03:0816003:770
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$16,651
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$29,568
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Cottage village
Cottage village
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$183,273
Section 7. Cadastral number of the site: 47:03:0816003:778
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$17,588
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$18,154
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$29,567
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$22,263
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$18,040
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$21,517
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village
Cottage village
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$115,393
Section 9. Cadastral number of the site: 47:03:0816003:769
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$17,772
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$16,383
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$23,284
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$31,929
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$76,360
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$24,676
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$17,617
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,184
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Cottage village
Cottage village
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$93,135
Section 2. Cadastral number of the site: 47:03:0816003:773
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$18,380
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village
Cottage village
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$115,605
Section 6. Cadastral number of the site: 47:03:0816003:777
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$17,501
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$18,236
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$120,357
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$14,909
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$21,129
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Cottage village
Cottage village
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$76,204
Section 3. Cadastral number of the site: 47:03:0816003:774
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$23,284
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$17,291
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$50,641
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$16,555
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$22,085
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$31,057
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$15,793
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$18,368
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village
Cottage village
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$78,065
Section 4. Cadastral number of the site: 47:03:0816003:775
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$21,625
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$16,474
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village
Cottage village
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$82,187
Section 5. Cadastral number of the site: 47:03:0816003:776
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$22,012
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Cottage village
Cottage village
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$122,246
Section 1. Cadastral number of the site: 47:03:0816003:772
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$18,925
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,730
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$18,395
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$23,284
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$17,676
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village
Cottage village
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$141,124
Section 8. Cadastral number of the site: 47:03:0816003:779
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$23,684
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$15,720
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$31,239
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$19,106
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$16,221
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,620
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$24,010
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$25,376
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,082
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Cottage village Otradnaya buhta 2 0
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$23,211
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
