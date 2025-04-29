  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Smolensk Oblast

Smolensk
3
Residential quarter ZhK Novyy Smolensk
Smolensk, Russia
Price on request
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 10
“ New Smolensk ” - is a major project that can reach its reach and consideration. The area of the southern part of the city is planned for development. Smolensk with an area of more than 200 hectares. The total area of the built houses will be several million square meters. According to the …
Kreativnoe byuro
Residential quarter ZhK Zagore
Smolensk, Russia
Price on request
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 10
The Zagorye residential complex on Hippodrome Train will change your understanding of comfort and environmental friendliness. Located in a quiet green area, it perfectly combines excellent transport accessibility, proximity to the city center. LCD is a 10-story brick residential building wi…
Kreativnoe byuro
Apartment building ZhK Shokolad
Smolensk, Russia
Price on request
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 11
The Chocolate housing complex will change your understanding of comfort and safety. Located in a quiet, green area in the center of Smolensk, it perfectly combines excellent transport availability, store availability and other urban infrastructure within walking distance. ZhK "Chocolate ” p…
Kreativnoe byuro
