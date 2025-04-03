  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Zelenogorsk

New buildings for sale in Zelenogorsk

apartments
1
Residential complex RANTA RESIDENCE
Residential complex RANTA RESIDENCE
Zelenogorsk, Russia
from
$184,739
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 85 m²
1 real estate object 1
UNTIL THE END OF MARCH, THE PROMOTION OFFERS A DISCOUNT ON APARTMENTS FROM 5 TO 15% + A STORAGE ROOM AS A GIFT! INVESTMENT PRICE INCREASE - 20% !!! The Intercolumnium studio project consists of 14 four-storey buildings built using brick and monolithic construction technology. The fa…
Agency
Luxury Estate
Agency
Luxury Estate
Languages
English, Русский
