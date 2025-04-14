  1. Realting.com
Cottage village Tis da Glad

Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$31,025
20/05/2025
$31,103
25/03/2025
$30,376
30/11/2024
$33,751
21/11/2024
$29,701
;
10
ID: 22607
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 4728
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 20/05/2025

  Country
    Russia
  State
    Northwestern Federal District
  Region
    Vyborgsky District
  City
    Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie

About the complex

A plot in a landscaped village near two lakes and a coniferous forest

Location:
Vyborg district of Leningrad region, 85 km from the CAD
→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Primorsky and Vyborg highway
Social.significant infrastructure is located 5 minutes drive in settlements - Red Valley, Ryabovo, Kamyshovka are located 4-6 km from the village. There is a Magnit supermarket, post offices, Sberbank office, kindergartens, a school, a hospital and a cafe. A 30-minute drive from the village are the ski resorts "Snow", "Golden Valley" and "Red Lake", where international freestyle competitions are held.


Natural environment:
→ Within walking distance of Lake Mamontovskoye and Alexandrovskoye
→ On the border of the village coniferous forest

Communications and Infrastructure of the Village
→ Electricity 15 kW (by Government Decree No. 861)
→ Wide intra-quarter travel
Checkpoints, security.
→ Rest area
→ Playground
→ The service of the territory is carried out by the professional service company "Greenline"


Conditions of purchase:
→ Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs
→ Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction;
Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week


Guarantee:
→ Sale directly from the owner, there are documents
→ The project is being implemented by FACT.
→ The service company provides assistance in resolving all issues after the purchase of the site

Do you need a smaller or larger area? Call us right now and we’ll pick it up for you from our sites!

Possible Online Presentation Site 144. Cadastral number of the site: 47:01:1314001:4177

Location on the map

Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

