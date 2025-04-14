  1. Realting.com
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo

Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$264,569
;
13
ID: 22789
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 3794
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 04/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Northwestern Federal District
  • Region
    Vsevolozhsky District
  • City
    Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie

About the complex

Time for the right decisions! Buy a plot in FACT with a profit of up to 20%! Picturesque areas in installments from the owner. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me!

Households and landscaping facilities in Negorod Toksovo are made in a single style inspired by the architecture of Denmark. Thus, the project is a holistic and harmonious environment – a combination of minimalism, functionality and European elegance.

→ Improved areas from 10 acres with entrance to each of them
15 kW, main gas pipeline (underground communications)
→ Entrance group with checkpoint, closed and guarded perimeter
→ A street and road network for comfortable movement is also thought out: asphalt roads with underground drainage, with sidewalks and a bicycle path, night lighting is implemented
→ The forest park adjacent to the massif will be a place for relaxing walks.
→ There is an opportunity to buy a ready-made house

Location

20 minutes to the Ring Road and MEGA Parnassus on Novopriozerskoe highway, less than an hour to the northern districts of the city. Nearby the resort of Okhta Park, the North Slope complex, Zubrovnik Ecopark, UTC Kavgolovo. In Toksovo - shops, restaurants, sports and children's clubs, schools and kindergartens.


Purchase conditions
100% payment and mortgage from 6%
→ Installment without interest from the owner
→ A profitable trade-in deal with a quick buyout of your property

Guarantee:
→ Sale directly from the owner, there are documents
→ The project is being implemented by FACT.
→ The service company provides assistance in resolving all issues after the purchase of the site

Call me, maybe online.
Section 4. Cadastral number of the site: 47:07:0154001:1245

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
