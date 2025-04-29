  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Sverdlovskoe gorodskoe poselenie

Cottage village Negorod Zanevskij
Imeni Sverdlova, Russia
from
$158,161
Negorod Zanevsky is a comfortable and human-proportionate alternative to residential complexes in the south-west of St. Petersburg. Country residential complex "Negorod Zanevsky" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Leningrad region, 12 km from the Big Obukhovsky Bridge."Negorod Za…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Cottage village Neva Da
Sverdlovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$16,883
The plot in the cottage village "Neva-DA" in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region, 26 km from St. Petersburg. 100 meters from your future home in the cottage village "Neva-DA" is equipped with a descent to the river, and nearby coniferous forests.There are 2 road routes to the villag…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
