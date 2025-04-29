Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Negorod Zanevsky is a comfortable and human-proportionate alternative to residential complexes in the south-west of St. Petersburg. Country residential complex "Negorod Zanevsky" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Leningrad region, 12 km from the Big Obukhovsky Bridge."Negorod Za…
The plot in the cottage village "Neva-DA" in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region, 26 km from St. Petersburg. 100 meters from your future home in the cottage village "Neva-DA" is equipped with a descent to the river, and nearby coniferous forests.There are 2 road routes to the villag…