Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
SPECIAL OFFER: UNTIL MARCH 31 - 20% DISCOUNT ON ALL APARTMENTS! HURRY UP TO BOOK!
The Summer residential complex includes 7 buildings with a height of 12 floors.
The house is being built using durable monolithic technology. The facades are covered with plaster.
The project offers a …
1
Recommend
1
Agency
Luxury Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Neskuchnyy sad Hotel Complex It consists of 2 houses with a height of 10 floors.
An energy-efficient hinged ventilated facade is used in the cladding of the walls of the buildings.
All the houses have been decorated with designer entrances and modern elevators have been installed. The …
1
Recommend
Agency
Luxury Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
The Sochi Park residential complex project includes 9 business class houses.
The houses are built using durable monolithic technology.
The facades are lined with ventilated facades.
Buyers in the residential complex are offered a variety of planning solutions: apartments are availab…
Recommend
Agency
Luxury Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
The Cosmos Stay Adler project is a business class hotel complex with a height of 7 floors.
The building was built using monolithic technology, with ventilated facades made of decorative stone.
The complex is managed by an experienced hotel operator Cosmos Hotel Group.
The complex ha…
Recommend
Agency
Luxury Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
The residential complex is a building with a height of 20 floors.
The walls are decorated with a modern hinged ventilated facade.
The halls and lobbies have been decorated with designer finishes and high-speed elevators have been installed.
The project offers a variety of planning s…
1
Recommend
Agency
Luxury Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
The Polyana Rouge 540 residence complex is a multi-height building: from 1 to 7 floors, built using monolithic construction technology.
The architecture of the project was designed by architect M. Filippov and has the appearance of modernized old buildings, combining noble classics and mo…
Recommend
Agency
Luxury Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
The OXYGEN residential complex consists of 9 buildings with a height of 19 floors.
The entrance groups are represented by wide glass vandal-proof doors.
The design of the MOPS supports the ecological concept of the entire project.
Each building has 2 high-speed elevators: freight an…
Recommend
Agency
Luxury Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com