  2. Russia
  3. Krasnodar Krai

New buildings for sale in Krasnodar Krai

Sochi
town district of Sochi
Residential complex Summer
Residential complex Summer
Sochi, Russia
$136,573
Number of floors 12
SPECIAL OFFER: UNTIL MARCH 31 - 20% DISCOUNT ON ALL APARTMENTS! HURRY UP TO BOOK! The Summer residential complex includes 7 buildings with a height of 12 floors. The house is being built using durable monolithic technology. The facades are covered with plaster. The project offers a …
Luxury Estate
Apart-hotel Neskuchnyy sad
Apart-hotel Neskuchnyy sad
town district of Sochi, Russia
$757,393
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
Neskuchnyy sad Hotel Complex It consists of 2 houses with a height of 10 floors. An energy-efficient hinged ventilated facade is used in the cladding of the walls of the buildings. All the houses have been decorated with designer entrances and modern elevators have been installed. The …
Luxury Estate
Residential complex Sochi Park
Residential complex Sochi Park
Sochi, Russia
$219,216
Number of floors 19
The Sochi Park residential complex project includes 9 business class houses. The houses are built using durable monolithic technology. The facades are lined with ventilated facades. Buyers in the residential complex are offered a variety of planning solutions: apartments are availab…
Luxury Estate
Apart-hotel Cosmos Stay Adler
Apart-hotel Cosmos Stay Adler
town district of Sochi, Russia
$185,142
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
The Cosmos Stay Adler project is a business class hotel complex with a height of 7 floors. The building was built using monolithic technology, with ventilated facades made of decorative stone. The complex is managed by an experienced hotel operator Cosmos Hotel Group. The complex ha…
Luxury Estate
Apart-hotel AZIMUT Plus Residence
Apart-hotel AZIMUT Plus Residence
Sochi, Russia
$382,632
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 20
The residential complex is a building with a height of 20 floors. The walls are decorated with a modern hinged ventilated facade. The halls and lobbies have been decorated with designer finishes and high-speed elevators have been installed. The project offers a variety of planning s…
Luxury Estate
Residential complex Polyana Rouge 540
Residential complex Polyana Rouge 540
Estosadok, Russia
$480,477
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
The Polyana Rouge 540 residence complex is a multi-height building: from 1 to 7 floors, built using monolithic construction technology. The architecture of the project was designed by architect M. Filippov and has the appearance of modernized old buildings, combining noble classics and mo…
Luxury Estate
Residential complex OXYGEN
Residential complex OXYGEN
Sochi, Russia
$186,938
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 17
The OXYGEN residential complex consists of 9 buildings with a height of 19 floors. The entrance groups are represented by wide glass vandal-proof doors. The design of the MOPS supports the ecological concept of the entire project. Each building has 2 high-speed elevators: freight an…
Luxury Estate
