  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie

New buildings for sale in Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie

houses
97
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$53,219
Your ideal home starts from where you want to live.PLEASE STYLE is a ready-made and residential village in the Vsevolozhsky district, 15 minutes from the ring road along the Murmansk highway. Here you can purchase land plots and finished houses with varying degrees of finishing - from a draf…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$60,478
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$93,814
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Krokusy
Cottage village Krokusy
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$36,210
Plot in a cottage village 13 km from St. Petersburg Crocusa15 minutes to the Ring Road, near the Nevsky Forest Park and Lake Korkin____________Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region, 11 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highwaySocial.significant infra…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$72,831
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$81,201
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$269,049
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$309,333
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$60,092
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$23,678
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Doma v Prilesnyy Stil
Cottage village Doma v Prilesnyy Stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$290,804
Cottage settlement of comfort + "Prilesny Style" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Leningrad region, 16 km from St. Petersburg. The eastern side of the cottage village is organized in the form of a secluded quarter of 41 master houses from the company "FACT.", created according …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$175,916
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Krokusy
Cottage village Krokusy
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$35,674
Plot in a cottage village 13 km from St. Petersburg Crocusa15 minutes to the Ring Road, near the Nevsky Forest Park and Lake Korkin____________Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region, 11 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highwaySocial.significant infra…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$28,838
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$75,345
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$23,836
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$33,283
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$90,932
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$23,791
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$105,440
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$25,323
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$73,412
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$33,993
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$38,312
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$98,394
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$267,232
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Krokusy
Cottage village Krokusy
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$49,334
Plot in a cottage village 13 km from St. Petersburg Crocusa15 minutes to the Ring Road, near the Nevsky Forest Park and Lake Korkin____________Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region, 11 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highwaySocial.significant infra…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$57,969
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$58,448
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$32,308
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$32,475
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$60,610
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$31,770
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$19,023
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$258,714
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$287,999
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$77,380
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$23,701
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$24,039
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$73,307
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$80,050
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$26,056
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Krokusy
Cottage village Krokusy
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$56,828
Plot in a cottage village 13 km from St. Petersburg Crocusa15 minutes to the Ring Road, near the Nevsky Forest Park and Lake Korkin____________Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region, 11 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highwaySocial.significant infra…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$167,127
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$31,550
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$34,904
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$18,742
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$91,719
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Krokusy
Cottage village Krokusy
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$63,100
Plot in a cottage village 13 km from St. Petersburg Crocusa15 minutes to the Ring Road, near the Nevsky Forest Park and Lake Korkin____________Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region, 11 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highwaySocial.significant infra…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$61,389
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$52,928
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$41,196
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$54,183
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$55,707
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$23,881
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$75,568
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$46,625
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$23,814
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$55,810
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$55,325
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$54,018
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$26,353
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$178,163
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$25,495
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$47,152
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$68,363
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$72,868
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$37,737
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$28,731
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$36,143
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$77,215
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$26,224
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$33,510
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$56,991
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$25,143
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$55,641
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$33,044
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$96,725
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$63,082
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$54,512
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$59,827
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$33,814
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$25,143
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$60,136
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$32,258
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$21,794
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$94,562
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Cottage village Korkinskiy Ruchey
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$30,844
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$74,290
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$79,914
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$295,171
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$29,406
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Doma v Prilesnyy Stil
Cottage village Doma v Prilesnyy Stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$295,171
Cottage settlement of comfort + "Prilesny Style" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Leningrad region, 16 km from St. Petersburg. The eastern side of the cottage village is organized in the form of a secluded quarter of 41 master houses from the company "FACT.", created according …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$35,186
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$70,643
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Cottage village Prilesnyy 2 0
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$50,714
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Cottage village Prilesnyy stil
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$70,891
Plots in the ready-made cottage village Nice style in 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the ring road on the Murmansk highway→ In the village of Hapo-Oe and Eksolovo there are grocery stores, a kindergarten, a param…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go