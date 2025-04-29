  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Leningrad Oblast

Vsevolozhsky District
12
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie
5
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie
3
Vyborgsky District
3
Residential complex A101 Vsevolozhsk
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
from
$37,271
The year of construction 2025
The neighborhoods where nature begins. As soon as you leave the bustling St. Petersburg, you find yourself in the historical and prestigious Vsevolozhsk, all as if drowning in pine forests! The place combines a luxurious natural environment and all the attributes of a developed city. We …
A101
Cottage village Krokusy
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$49,544
Plot in a cottage village 13 km from St. Petersburg Crocusa15 minutes to the Ring Road, near the Nevsky Forest Park and Lake Korkin____________Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region, 11 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highwaySocial.significant infra…
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Homeownership in a business class village with its own park in the Vsevolozhsky district________________.Households and landscaping facilities in Negorod Toksovo are made in a single style inspired by the architecture of Denmark. Thus, the project is a holistic and harmonious environment – a…
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$18,965
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$25,543
A plot in a landscaped village near two lakes and a coniferous forest Location:Vyborg district of Leningrad region, 85 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Primorsky and Vyborg highwaySocial.significant infrastructure is located 5 minutes drive in settlements - Red Valley, Ryabo…
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$14,398
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Cottage village Lubimovo
Ladoga, Russia
from
$28,898
IZHS plots with gas in a cottage village near Pavlovsk and Pushkin________________.Location:The village is located in the Tosnensky district, only 30 km from St. Petersburg.→ On the Moscow highway, the road to Pushkin will take 20 minutes, to Pavlovsky Park - 15 minutes. → In walking distanc…
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Cottage village Levada
Lehtusi, Russia
from
$25,552
Plot in the cottage village "Levada", 30 km from the horse on the north of Leningrad region Location:Vsevolozhsky district, 30 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Novoprizerskoe highway or through road 41K-065 towards the village of Lehtusi.→ Social infrastructure is located 10…
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$26,735
Plot in the prepared village near the Pioneer Lake and right next to the forest!Location:100 km from the CAD→ The plot is located in the Vyborg district of LO, in the finished cottage village "Pine Beach", on the sandy shore of Lake Pioneer surrounded by relict forests and the nature of the …
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$39,676
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Cottage village Doma v Kavgolovskih Holmah
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$296,429
Cottage village "Kavgolovsky Hills" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of LO. It is pleasant to walk along forest paths to clean water bodies and relax on the sandy beaches of Kavgolovsky Lake. This is a place for a comfortable and rich life in nature without interruption from work in t…
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$25,988
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Cottage village Negorod Zanevskij
Imeni Sverdlova, Russia
from
$158,161
Negorod Zanevsky is a comfortable and human-proportionate alternative to residential complexes in the south-west of St. Petersburg. Country residential complex "Negorod Zanevsky" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Leningrad region, 12 km from the Big Obukhovsky Bridge."Negorod Za…
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Residential complex A101 Lagolovo
Villozi, Russia
from
$34,266
The year of construction 2025
A place to live   We are building a modern city at the foot of the famous Duderhof Heights, in the embrace of the purest lakes and green picturesque massifs, filled with everything necessary for a happy life. Exciting walks along the ecotropics and an impressive view from the highest poi…
A101
Cottage village Doma v Prilesnyj Stil
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$296,429
Cottage settlement of comfort + "Prilesny Style" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Leningrad region, 16 km from St. Petersburg. The eastern side of the cottage village is organized in the form of a secluded quarter of 41 master houses from the company "FACT.", created according …
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$54,248
Your ideal home starts from where you want to live.PLEASE STYLE is a ready-made and residential village in the Vsevolozhsky district, 15 minutes from the ring road along the Murmansk highway. Here you can purchase land plots and finished houses with varying degrees of finishing - from a draf…
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Cottage village Levada 2
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$14,294
Build a seasonal house or a family nest for several generations in Levada 2! Walk through the mixed forest, be inspired by the picturesque views that seem to have come down from the paintings of famous classics, this place is a real treasure for those who love to miss rural childhood.The vil…
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Cottage village Neva Da
Sverdlovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$16,883
The plot in the cottage village "Neva-DA" in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region, 26 km from St. Petersburg. 100 meters from your future home in the cottage village "Neva-DA" is equipped with a descent to the river, and nearby coniferous forests.There are 2 road routes to the villag…
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
