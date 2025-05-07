  1. Realting.com
  Russia
  Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug

New buildings for sale in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug

Residential complex ZK Zavoronki klab
Residential complex ZK Zavoronki klab
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
from
$70,070
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 29–91 m²
154 real estate objects 154
Location of the complex: To create a harmonious space, the project has all the necessary infrastructure, ranging from closed courtyards with playgrounds and recreation areas, a gym with mini-saunas and a children's room, to a landscaped embankment, where a large gaming hub with a walking rou…
Developer
GK FSK
