  2. Russia
  3. Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie

New buildings for sale in Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie

Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$14,398
Plot on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river→ Land in installments, first installment from 10%________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
