  2. Russia
  3. Moscow Oblast

New buildings for sale in Moscow Oblast

Leninsky District
4
Mytishchi Urban Okrug
2
Khimki Urban Okrug
1
Vidnoye
1
Residential complex ZK Skandinavskij
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
from
$96,959
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 16
Area 36–61 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Location of the complex: Far from the bustle of the city, but not far from the capital - this is the concept of LCD Scandinavian! Only 300 m from the residential complex is a huge Mytischi forest, which will give clean and fresh air. 10 km away is the Pirogov Reservoir with beaches, entertai…
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex ZK 1 j Seremetevskij
Khimki, Russia
from
$68,625
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 17
Area 19–85 m²
525 real estate objects 525
Location of the complex: The 1st Sheremetyevo residential complex is located in the very center of Podrezkovo, from it only 6 minutes walk to the railway station of the same name and planned for the opening of the IDC-3. The complex is bright and cozy, lobby, large wheelchair, lapomowash. Th…
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex ZK Rimskij
Razvilka, Russia
from
$92,963
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 16
Area 28–115 m²
176 real estate objects 176
Location of the complex: The architects made sure that beauty and comfort became part of the daily life of the Roman Quarter. Entrance groups are individual, but in the design of each guesses the Italian love for decorativeness and high-quality finishing materials. We care about the free spa…
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex ZK 1 j Donskoj
Sapronovo, Russia
from
$55,792
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 24
Area 20–110 m²
628 real estate objects 628
Location of the complex: The 1st Donskoy complex is located 7 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the M-4 Don highway. It combines all the advantages of a comfortable urban environment and natural surroundings. The project is quite a large percentage of apartments facing 2-3 sides of the worl…
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex ZK 1 j Uznyj
Leninsky District, Russia
from
$75,733
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 25
Area 25–84 m²
569 real estate objects 569
Location of the complex: One of the advantages of 1-DSC projects is large glazed loggias. Another advantage is the fair Euro format. The whole project includes a smart home system. The installed package of devices includes: WiFi relay for managing consumer groups, wireless overlapping crane …
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex ZK Park Aprel
Aprelevka, Russia
from
$74,565
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 4
Area 28–102 m²
131 real estate object 131
Location of the complex: A unique residential complex located 20 minutes from Moscow on the Kiev highway and surrounded by pristine forest. In April Park it is easy to enjoy life in nature without giving up the usual level of comfort. This is possible due to the unique combination of advanta…
Developer
GK FSK
Cottage village Saburovo Klab
Saburovo, Russia
from
$391,095
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 129–256 m²
25 real estate objects 25
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex ZK Uznaa Bitca
Leninsky District, Russia
from
$70,931
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 25
Area 25–110 m²
298 real estate objects 298
Location of the complex: The combination of free movement in the interior without cars and the feeling of absolute safety thanks to reliable fences - that is what distinguishes the LCD South Bitza. On the territory of the complex, all conditions are created both for an active lifestyle and f…
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex ZK Zavoronki klab
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
from
$70,070
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 29–91 m²
156 real estate objects 156
Location of the complex: To create a harmonious space, the project has all the necessary infrastructure, ranging from closed courtyards with playgrounds and recreation areas, a gym with mini-saunas and a children's room, to a landscaped embankment, where a large gaming hub with a walking rou…
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij
Lyubertsy, Russia
from
$98,784
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 25
Area 25–110 m²
223 real estate objects 223
Location of the complex: The feeling of a cozy home should begin with the entrance. We tried to provide all the nuances so that our elevators meet the most stringent modern requirements. A yard without cars, a closed, safe, secure place with convenient access for your car, cleaner air and a …
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex ZK Datskij kvartal
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
from
$91,652
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 22
Area 29–108 m²
31 real estate object 31
Location of the complex: Feel the beauty of life in a small European town without going to Moscow. Here everything is close and thought out for you: shops, bakeries, laundries, pharmacies and beauty salons within walking distance. The availability of pantry will allow you to maintain perfect…
Developer
GK FSK
