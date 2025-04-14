Cottage village Vuoksaari

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad region
If you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking, inspiration and solitude with nature are a great addition!
What makes Vooxaari special → The first line of the river Vuoksa-Virta - with direct access to the water → The natural surroundings - lakes, dense forest, fresh air - everything for which we love the Karelian Isthmus. → Plots from 6 to 18 acres - to build a country residence or a small house and break up the plantation is up to you. → Choose rest for the soul: sapsurfing, kayaking, rafting, horseback riding → Within walking distance: supermarket, post office, OZON, trout farm → Transport accessibility - to St. Petersburg only 95 km along the picturesque Novopriozersk highway Communications and infrastructure – asphalt roads, electricity 15 kW, landscaped recreation area and beach
Conditions of purchase: → Benefits with 100% payment and mortgage on preferential programs → Instalments without interest for the first year; up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the transaction Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week
Wuoksaari is not just earth, it is the foundation of new life. It's easy to breathe here. I want to stay here. All that remains is to choose your own site – and we will show and tell everything. Contact us and we will organize a presentation at a convenient time for you. Section 199. Cadastral number of the site: 47:03:0502002:626
Location on the map
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
