  3. Razvilka

New buildings for sale in Razvilka

Residential complex ZK Rimskij
Razvilka, Russia
from
$101,695
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 16
Area 28–115 m²
158 real estate objects 158
Location of the complex: The architects made sure that beauty and comfort became part of the daily life of the Roman Quarter. Entrance groups are individual, but in the design of each guesses the Italian love for decorativeness and high-quality finishing materials. We care about the free spa…
Developer
GK FSK
