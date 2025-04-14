Residential complex ZK Dvizenie Govorovo

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Location of the complex:
On the first floors of the complex Movement. It will have its own commercial infrastructure. So the residents of the complex will always be able to enjoy coffee from your favorite coffee shop, go to the minimarket for milk on the way home and run to the pharmacy. In the yards without cars will create an ideal atmosphere for relaxation and communication with neighbors. Each driveway will be provided with a room for storing bicycles and strollers, and dog owners will always be able to wash their pet’s paws in a specially designated room. In each apartment connected basic package "Smart apartment" forget about worry about leakage; set up your scenarios for the management of appliances and electricity; communicate with the "Smart apartment" voice.
Transport accessibility:
25 minutes walk to the metro Govorovo, 5 minutes walk bus stop, where in just 9 minutes the bus will take you to the m. Troparevo or Warm Stan.
Internal infrastructure:
Motion complex. Govorovo is located on the border of New Moscow and the prestigious South-West of the capital, which means that this location has many advantages for future residents. Here and the proximity of famous universities in the South-West, and the established trade cluster, and all the advantages of New Moscow with new schools, sports centers, technology parks and business centers.
So the road to RUDN, MIREA or MGIMO takes no more than 20 minutes by car. A new Gymnasium has already been built near the complex, and there are rating schools within walking distance.
The road to Mega Warm Stan or Food City will be about 15 minutes. And to the ski slope of Novo-Peredelkino to get no more than 20 minutes.
