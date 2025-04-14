  1. Realting.com
Residential complex ZK Dvizenie Govorovo

Moscow, Russia
20
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 5826
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 00363
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 01/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • City
    Moscow

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    15

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

About the complex

Русский Русский
Location of the complex: On the first floors of the complex Movement. It will have its own commercial infrastructure. So the residents of the complex will always be able to enjoy coffee from your favorite coffee shop, go to the minimarket for milk on the way home and run to the pharmacy. In the yards without cars will create an ideal atmosphere for relaxation and communication with neighbors. Each driveway will be provided with a room for storing bicycles and strollers, and dog owners will always be able to wash their pet’s paws in a specially designated room. In each apartment connected basic package "Smart apartment" forget about worry about leakage; set up your scenarios for the management of appliances and electricity; communicate with the "Smart apartment" voice. Transport accessibility: 25 minutes walk to the metro Govorovo, 5 minutes walk bus stop, where in just 9 minutes the bus will take you to the m. Troparevo or Warm Stan. Internal infrastructure: Motion complex. Govorovo is located on the border of New Moscow and the prestigious South-West of the capital, which means that this location has many advantages for future residents. Here and the proximity of famous universities in the South-West, and the established trade cluster, and all the advantages of New Moscow with new schools, sports centers, technology parks and business centers. So the road to RUDN, MIREA or MGIMO takes no more than 20 minutes by car. A new Gymnasium has already been built near the complex, and there are rating schools within walking distance. The road to Mega Warm Stan or Food City will be about 15 minutes. And to the ski slope of Novo-Peredelkino to get no more than 20 minutes.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 21.3 – 34.1
Price per m², USD 2,178 – 3,197
Apartment price, USD 55,846 – 76,221

Location on the map

Moscow, Russia

