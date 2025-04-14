  1. Realting.com
Residential complex ZK Skandinavskij

Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
from
$96,959
05/04/2025
$96,558
12/02/2025
$106,108
27/01/2025
$144,810
18/12/2024
$148,763
11/12/2024
$133,225
09/09/2024
$144,810
27/08/2024
$222,641
09/08/2024
$139,672
06/08/2024
$133,225
16/07/2024
$95,608
10/07/2024
$133,225
23/06/2024
$133,623
17/06/2024
$133,225
17/04/2024
$119,637
23/02/2024
$85,312
26/01/2024
$88,094
07/10/2023
$92,730
06/10/2023
$92,039
29/09/2023
$88,237
19/09/2023
$117,389
;
20
Address
Params
Description
Apartments
Media
ID: 5811
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 00254
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 27/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • Region
    Mytishchi Urban Okrug

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    16

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

About the complex

Location of the complex: Far from the bustle of the city, but not far from the capital - this is the concept of LCD Scandinavian! Only 300 m from the residential complex is a huge Mytischi forest, which will give clean and fresh air. 10 km away is the Pirogov Reservoir with beaches, entertainment centers and yacht clubs. Transport accessibility: 8 min. to Medvedkovo, 18 min. to Altufiev, 20 min. to Bibirevo and only 300 meters to Mytishchinsky forest. Stay close to nature without getting away from the city. Internal infrastructure: Scandinavian has everything you need for a comfortable life! In walking distance - shops, services of household services, pharmacies and beauty salons. Near the large shopping center "Borodino", where you can buy groceries, arrange fashionable shopping or have dinner in any of the restaurants. In 10-minute transport accessibility - "Auchan", "Leroy Merlin", Selgros Cash & Carry, shopping center "Spring" and shopping center "June", fitness club World Gym. In 20-30 minutes you can get to the sports complex "Solaris", where you are waiting: karting, ATV rental, laser tag, paintball, airball and billiards and not only. On the territory of the complex will be built a municipal kindergarten for 240 places and a school for 500 places. The territory of the LCD is fenced around the perimeter, forming a closed yard "without cars" - it is safe, quiet and comfortable. Walk unimpeded on the inside of the house and do not worry about the children - after all, playgrounds do not coexist with the roadway! The yard should be your favorite place, not your car. In all entrances and on the territory of the whole complex organized round-the-clock video surveillance. You are at home and therefore safe. On the territory of the complex there is a modern training complex. In the "Scandinavian" quarter, the conditions for the lives of our younger brothers are also as convenient as possible. In each entrance there are special “lapomos”, where you can rinse the paws of your shaggy pets after walking. In each entrance of the complex there are special rooms where you can leave strollers and bicycles. You no longer have to worry about their safety thanks to round-the-clock monitoring. Safe, richly equipped playgrounds: slides, swings, stairs. Children's playgrounds are age-zone. The main criterion for creating infrastructure for the youngest residents of the complex is safety, which does not limit the activity of children.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 36.0 – 38.6
Price per m², USD 2,576 – 2,616
Apartment price, USD 96,558 – 100,985
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 56.7 – 60.5
Price per m², USD 2,324 – 2,464
Apartment price, USD 136,862 – 145,470

Location on the map

Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia

