Residential complex ZK Skandinavskij

Location of the complex: Far from the bustle of the city, but not far from the capital - this is the concept of LCD Scandinavian! Only 300 m from the residential complex is a huge Mytischi forest, which will give clean and fresh air. 10 km away is the Pirogov Reservoir with beaches, entertainment centers and yacht clubs. Transport accessibility: 8 min. to Medvedkovo, 18 min. to Altufiev, 20 min. to Bibirevo and only 300 meters to Mytishchinsky forest. Stay close to nature without getting away from the city. Internal infrastructure: Scandinavian has everything you need for a comfortable life! In walking distance - shops, services of household services, pharmacies and beauty salons. Near the large shopping center "Borodino", where you can buy groceries, arrange fashionable shopping or have dinner in any of the restaurants. In 10-minute transport accessibility - "Auchan", "Leroy Merlin", Selgros Cash & Carry, shopping center "Spring" and shopping center "June", fitness club World Gym. In 20-30 minutes you can get to the sports complex "Solaris", where you are waiting: karting, ATV rental, laser tag, paintball, airball and billiards and not only. On the territory of the complex will be built a municipal kindergarten for 240 places and a school for 500 places. The territory of the LCD is fenced around the perimeter, forming a closed yard "without cars" - it is safe, quiet and comfortable. Walk unimpeded on the inside of the house and do not worry about the children - after all, playgrounds do not coexist with the roadway! The yard should be your favorite place, not your car. In all entrances and on the territory of the whole complex organized round-the-clock video surveillance. You are at home and therefore safe. On the territory of the complex there is a modern training complex. In the "Scandinavian" quarter, the conditions for the lives of our younger brothers are also as convenient as possible. In each entrance there are special “lapomos”, where you can rinse the paws of your shaggy pets after walking. In each entrance of the complex there are special rooms where you can leave strollers and bicycles. You no longer have to worry about their safety thanks to round-the-clock monitoring. Safe, richly equipped playgrounds: slides, swings, stairs. Children's playgrounds are age-zone. The main criterion for creating infrastructure for the youngest residents of the complex is safety, which does not limit the activity of children.