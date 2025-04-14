  1. Realting.com
Club house ZK The LAKE

Moscow, Russia
from
$326,955
01/04/2025
$324,386
21/03/2025
$302,575
17/03/2025
$310,644
17/03/2025
$380,116
20/02/2025
$402,634
29/11/2024
$401,911
20/10/2024
$284,374
30/07/2024
$268,967
10/07/2024
$324,999
01/07/2024
$349,374
05/06/2024
$330,445
26/05/2024
$349,374
25/05/2024
$330,445
26/03/2024
$384,239
18/02/2024
$383,203
17/02/2024
$382,686
03/02/2024
$292,100
28/01/2024
$256,221
26/01/2024
$261,914
28/12/2023
$258,534
;
48
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 5808
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 00352
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • City
    Moscow
  • Metro
    Botanichesky Sad (~ 1000 m)
  • Metro
    Sviblovo (~ 600 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    16

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский
Location of the complex: The LAKE Club House, located in Kapustinsky Park by the pond, will interest connoisseurs of silence and privacy, but with the opportunity to stay in the center of events. From the sleepless highways of the metropolis, The LAKE is protected by neighboring neighborhoods, lush tree crowns and a silvery water surface. Location near the water allows you to quickly replenish internal energy. The highest level of architecture, interiors and engineering meets the most demanding ideas about what a house should be. All this makes The Lake a real place of power. Transport accessibility: Just 4 minutes from Sviblovo. 12 minutes from the Botanical Garden. To TTK 9.2 km and 10.1 km to the Garden Ring Internal infrastructure: The world of style and elegance begins with the Grand Lobby. You seem to enter another world and you want to stop to take a detailed look at this magnificent space. High five-meter ceilings rushed up, adding solemnity to the room. The sun shines through the stained glass windows. There was a mailroom at the main entrance. In this separate room with mailboxes it is comfortable to collect and leave correspondence. Send and receive the parcel help friendly concierges. There is a club area only for residents. It includes coworking and children's playroom. The second section has functional rooms: a wheelchair, a room of “clean legs”, a bathroom. All entrances are located at ground level - this is the principle of barrier-free environment. The system “Smart building” operates throughout the house and “communicates” with the resident using the application on the smartphone. Readers respond not only to the electronic key card, but also to the tag in the tenant's smartphone. For the fact that the house area pleases the eye at any time of the year are gardeners, for mirror floors and cleanliness in the premises - cliners. Safety in facilities of this class should be on top. In The Lake, she is closely monitored by a variety of security cameras. In the event of emergencies or the prevention of unpleasant incidents, a security officer will call a rapid response team. Emergency services also work around the clock and respond instantly. Feedback is guaranteed within 10 minutes, so you will not have to put up with the problem in engineering systems for a long time.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 46.2 – 50.5
Price per m², USD 7,057 – 8,164
Apartment price, USD 324,386 – 410,174
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 50.5 – 71.8
Price per m², USD 5,960 – 9,267
Apartment price, USD 370,243 – 653,716
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 65.6 – 83.7
Price per m², USD 7,002 – 9,287
Apartment price, USD 537,095 – 781,989
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 99.9
Price per m², USD 6,973 – 8,607
Apartment price, USD 693,067 – 853,113

Location on the map

Moscow, Russia

