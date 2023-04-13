Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Andalusia, Spain

1 342 properties total found
5 room housein Benahavis, Spain
5 room house
Benahavis, Spain
5 Number of rooms 916 m²
€ 2,300,000
Villa for sale in La Alqueria, Benahavis, with 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5 bathrooms, 1 toile…
Villa 5 room villain Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Ojen, Spain
4 bath 181 m²
€ 1,995,000
Welcome to this charming beach house that exudes soul and is situated just a few meters from…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 117 m²
€ 420,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, th…
3 room townhouse with golf viewin Benahavis, Spain
3 room townhouse with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath 187 m²
€ 1,150,000
This beautiful townhouse belongs to a gated urbanization in the area of La Quinta, in Benaha…
Villa 5 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
5 bath
€ 4,900,000
VILLA ON THE FIRST LINE OF THE BEACHA contemporary showpiece villa sitting in a privileged b…
2 room apartmentin Fuengirola, Spain
2 room apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
2 bath
€ 393,000
APARTMENTS WITH SEA VIEWSNew properties in the Higueron beach, this project has the proximit…
3 room townhousein Marbella, Spain
3 room townhouse
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 142 m²
€ 625,000
Villas Marbella is a new development of 36 townhouses, with 3 and 4 bedrooms on two levels, …
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 103 m²
€ 750,000
For sale this completely refurbished luxury penthouse, with Scandinavian interior design, lo…
Villa 5 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5 bath
€ 4,695,000
Casa Nevis is a sublime Mediterranean-style villa located in the Golf Valley of Marbella, wi…
Villa 5 room villain Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
6 bath 750 m²
€ 4,850,000
For sale this spectacular villa of modern design, situated in a quiet residential area in Be…
Villa 4 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 1,995,000
For sale this brand new villa with excellent qualities, located in a pleasant residential ar…
2 room apartmentin Benahavis, Spain
2 room apartment
Benahavis, Spain
2 bath
€ 279,000
Wonderful apartment on the first line of golf and with great views. The house consists of 2 …
Villa 4 room villain Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4 bath 726 m²
€ 2,185,000
For sale this turnkey project of contemporary villa, in Montemayor, an urbanization in the B…
Duplex 4 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 6,250,000
Ficus 31 is an outstanding penthouse situated in the beautiful Andalusian gardens of Puente …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 151 m²
€ 719,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 151 m²
€ 739,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
2 room apartmentin Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms 125 m²
€ 424,750
Villa 4 room villain Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,850,000
LAGOM is a Swedish word that enhances the virtue of the midpoint. Lagom means “the right amo…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 109 m²
€ 495,000
For sale this fantastic penthouse in an apartment complex of modern architecture, built with…
Villa 5 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 392 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale this renovated villa, with Mediterranean architecture and modern interior design, S…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 280,000
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking panoramic views. T…
Villa 6 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Marbella, Spain
6 bath
€ 6,400,000
The villas have an elevated position that, together with its orientation, offers a beautiful…
Villa 5 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5 bath
€ 8,300,000
ELIE SAAB VILLAS MARBELLA is a unique collection of five exclusive luxury villas in a presti…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 151 m²
€ 695,000
Penthouse for sale in Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( comm…
5 room housein Marbella, Spain
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms 700 m²
€ 1,600,000
Villa for sale in Guadalmina Alta, San Pedro de Alcantara, with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and …
3 room apartment with golf viewin Mijas, Spain
3 room apartment with golf view
Mijas, Spain
2 bath 105 m²
€ 499,000
Fantastic apartment for sale in a gated complex of apartments with modern design. Excellent …
1 room apartmentin Dos Hermanas, Spain
1 room apartment
Dos Hermanas, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² Number of floors 4
€ 120,000
Spain. Costa del Sol Excellent investment total € 120,000! Nice apartment in a resort …
Villa 3 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 440 m²
€ 1,595,000
For sale this beautiful villa recently renovated, with a modern design and excellent qualiti…
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4 bath 538 m²
€ 1,860,000
Los Olivos de El Campanario is a set of 2 houses in construction, located in the new Golden …
Villa 6 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5 bath 623 m²
€ 1,895,000
Magnificent opportunity to purchase a Mediterranean villa in a privileged area of Nueva Anda…

Properties features in Andalusia, Spain

Real estate in Andalusia: what property to hunt for purchase

Sooner or later most people relocating to permanent residency in Spain start interesting in real estate in Andalusia. The reason is the obvious advantages of the region: mild climate, proximity to the sea, well-developed economy, decent level of medicine and education. In addition, taxes and residential property prices in Andalusia are much lower than in Catalonia or Madrid, and the standard of living is of the same high level.

Where to buy real estate in Andalusia: the best destinations

The experts divide real estate in Andalusia into two areas:

  • Popular that includes Marbella, Almunecar, Nerja, Fuengirola, Valdevaqueros and Estepona.
  • Promising, referred to Malaga, Torremalinos, Sotogrande and the coastal regions of Zahara.

Territories of both destinations are regarded as favorable for establishing and running business. Moreover, in all these cities you can find luxury residential property, which gives the right to obtain a residence permit

The main types of residential real estate

To buy property in Andalusia profitably, it is worth to consider the equivalent options in different locations:

  • one-bedroom flats in Marbella and Malaga;
  • two-bedroom and three -bedroom apartments in Almunecar, Nerja and Sotogrande;
  • spacious villas and cottages in Estepona and Zahara.

Having the same area, property in promising cities can be found much cheaper. In addition, both prices of private houses and the cost of apartments in Andalusia are impacted by their distance from the resort areas — that should be also taken into account.

