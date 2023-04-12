Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments and flats for sale in Poland

2 518 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Krakow, Poland
4 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
3 bath 150 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 463,462
We are pleased to present you a beautiful and bright apartment located in the Krak&oacu…
2 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 275,278
CHECK WIRTUAL WALK! PRIVATE OFFER! 58sq apartment located in a new building at Stawki …
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 21 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 59,072
Cozy bright small apartment for sale in Warsaw, Ursus, ul. Bohater & oacute; w Warszawy
2 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 7/10 Floor
€ 125,326
Sunny and quiet 3-room apartment for sale in Warsaw, Bródno #12707 Contact +485…
2 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 163,031
Compact complex in the Ursus district, near park, shopping centers and just 25 minutes from …
2 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 116,776
We present a new investment project of residential apartments in the cozy neighborhood of Bi…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 20 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 75,110
Investment apartments are alternative form of investment in real estate for rent. Ergonomic …
4 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 292 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 696,258
About the residential complex The Royal Residence (Rezydencja Kr & oacute; lewska) is a u…
4 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 685,546
Luxury apartment for sale in the center of Warsaw 5 rooms Śródmieście Powiśle We a…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 25 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 84,791
Apartments for sale in Warsaw 1-5 rooms Wilanow district We present a new prestigious resid…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 51,932
For sale сheap 1-room apartment 31 sq.m Warsaw, Rembertów district One-room apartm…
1 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² Number of floors 5
€ 75,637
For sale well-groomed 2-room apartment 41.49 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Koper…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 78,736
New apartments for sale in Warsaw 1-2-3 rooms in the area of Praga-Południe, ul. Żupnicza …
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² Number of floors 4
€ 70,699
For sale for renovation 2-room apartment 31.77 sq.m Warsaw, district Praga-Południe, st. Gro…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 74,049
Apartments for sale in Warsaw district Włochy ul. Popularna We present a new residential co…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 76,595
For sale large 2-room apartment Warsaw, Ursus district, st. Gorna Droga Bright, sunny 2-r…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 4/10 Floor
€ 73,697
For sale near the metro 2-room apartment 37.56 sq.m Warsaw, Targówek district, st. Re…
1 room apartmentin Piastow, Poland
1 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 88,460
For sale 2-room apartment 50.48 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, Piastów, st. Piotra Wy…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² Number of floors 3
€ 86,401
For sale near the metro 2-room apartment 37.4 sq.m Warsaw, Wola district, st. Pustola The…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 89,044
For sale comfortable 2-room apartment 44.6 sq.m Warsaw, district Białołęka, st. Aluzyjna …
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 22 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 79,608
For sale in the center of Warsaw cozy 1-room apartment 22 sq.m, Śródmieście district,…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 89,146
Nice and quiet 1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Wola. #12297 Contact +48574672833&n…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 89,895
For sale in a residential complex 2-room apartment 46.5 sq.m Warsaw, Ursus district, st. Gor…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 89,002
For sale 2-room apartment 45.7 sq.m Warsaw, district Białołęka, st. Modlinska One-bedroom…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² Number of floors 2
€ 66,331
For sale cheap 2-room apartment 30.27 sq.m Warsaw, Włochy district, st. Tumska Two-room a…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² Number of floors 3
€ 71,422
For sale well-maintained inexpensive 1-room apartment 31.61 sq.m Warsaw, Białołęka, st. Pomo…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 86,223
For sale under finishing studio 37.54 sq.m Warsaw, Ursus district, st. Przy Forcie The pr…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 89,002
Продається 2-кімнатна квартира 39,56 кв.м з кондиціонером, Варшава, район Białołęka, вул. Po…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 26 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 69,756
For sale a compact one-room apartment with a separate kitchen area of 26 m2, located on the …
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 76,595
For sale cheap 1-room apartment Warsaw, Białołęka district, st. Gioacchino Rossiniego The…

In which cities do people mostly buy apartments in Poland?

The most popular housing is located in the capital of the country — Warsaw. Both Poles and foreign citizens want to buy a flat in Poland. Along with Warsaw, there is an increased demand for apartments in Kraków, Wrocław and Gdańsk. In these cities, housing is well sold not only in the old buildings but also in the new ones. 

How much does an apartment in Poland cost?

The highest prices for real estate are obviously in Warsaw. The cost of a square metre here reaches 2,000-4,000 euros, depending on the technical condition of the housing. Luxury apartments in new buildings may be estimated at 5,000 euros per square metre. Slightly lower prices for housing are in Kraków, Wrocław and Gdańsk — in the range of 1,500-1,800 euros/sq. m. 

As for the cheap apartments in Poland, they can be purchased in the following cities: 

  • Poznań — average prices per square metre range from 1,300-1,400 euros; 
  • Lublin — 1,200-1,300 euros; 
  • Katowice — 1,100-1,200 euros; 
  • Łódź — 900-1,000 euros. 

Can foreign citizens get a residence permit if they buy an apartment in Poland? 

According to Polish law, the purchase of real estate in this country doesn’t allow foreigners to obtain a residence permit. At the same time, the very fact of having your own flat in Poland can serve as a strong argument for obtaining a residence permit in the future. First of all, this applies to businessmen, students and specialists working in the country under an official contract. When obtaining a residence permit, they will be able to register in their own housing.

