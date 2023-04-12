Apartments and flats for sale in Poland

In which cities do people mostly buy apartments in Poland?

The most popular housing is located in the capital of the country — Warsaw. Both Poles and foreign citizens want to buy a flat in Poland. Along with Warsaw, there is an increased demand for apartments in Kraków, Wrocław and Gdańsk. In these cities, housing is well sold not only in the old buildings but also in the new ones.

How much does an apartment in Poland cost?

The highest prices for real estate are obviously in Warsaw. The cost of a square metre here reaches 2,000-4,000 euros, depending on the technical condition of the housing. Luxury apartments in new buildings may be estimated at 5,000 euros per square metre. Slightly lower prices for housing are in Kraków, Wrocław and Gdańsk — in the range of 1,500-1,800 euros/sq. m.

As for the cheap apartments in Poland, they can be purchased in the following cities:

Poznań — average prices per square metre range from 1,300-1,400 euros;

Lublin — 1,200-1,300 euros;

Katowice — 1,100-1,200 euros;

Łódź — 900-1,000 euros.

Can foreign citizens get a residence permit if they buy an apartment in Poland?

According to Polish law, the purchase of real estate in this country doesn’t allow foreigners to obtain a residence permit. At the same time, the very fact of having your own flat in Poland can serve as a strong argument for obtaining a residence permit in the future. First of all, this applies to businessmen, students and specialists working in the country under an official contract. When obtaining a residence permit, they will be able to register in their own housing.