  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Gdansk
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Gdansk, Poland

multi-level apartments
3
studios
4
1 BHK
36
2 BHK
19
117 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Gdansk, Poland
UP UP
1 bedroom apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/4
) FOR SALE APARTMENT IN THE HEART OF THE OLD TOWN, GROBLA III, 37M2, 2 ROOMS! + 37m2 ATTIC! …
$207,664
Private seller
Languages
Polski
2 bedroom apartment in Gdansk, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
We would like to present you a 3-room apartment available in a modern housing estate in Gdań…
$438,300
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
We are offering a unique apartment for sale on Obrońców Wybrzeża Street, in the heart of Gda…
$154,730
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
2 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
AURA 40 – INVESTIGATION IN HISTORICAL PART
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room studio apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 4
Studio with terrace and garden ó ✅ ✅ STOPEMENTIAL DEVELOPMENT EFFECTIFEFECTNOLNOPLADIEM ó W…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 4
Studio with terrace and garden ó ✅ ✅ STOPEMENTIAL DEVELOPMENT EFFECTIFEFECTNOLNOPLADIEM ó W…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 4/4
✅ GRANDED, Optimally designed investment apartments with an area starting from 25 M ² ✅ Ho…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/5
A cozy 2-room apartment with a balcony of the sea Gdańsk is the address of relaxation and …
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/7
Doki Living   Touna -TOPIZATIVE SPECIAL SOCIETERS. architectural reflecting the post -indus…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Gdansk, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/7
Doki Living   Touna -TOPIZATIVE SPECIAL SOCIETERS. architectural reflecting the post -indus…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
3 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Apartment with side view of Motława – finished under the key in high standard! Description …
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
4 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
4 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 94 m²
Advantages: Complete, spacious and quiet apartment ready to enter. Greatly communicated, mod…
$477,881
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
For sale apartment with garden in the picturesque part of Wrzeszcza in Gdańsk at ul. Jaskowa…
$179,012
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room studio apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 4
Studio with terrace and garden ó ✅ ✅ STOPEMENTIAL DEVELOPMENT EFFECTIFEFECTNOLNOPLADIEM ó W…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/4
Neo Jasień is an investment in Gdańsk Dekpol Developer. Evils are marked by the closeness of…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Gdansk, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/4
Are you looking for peace and quiet, which gives the proximity of nature, and then you value…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
For Sale: 2-Room Apartment in Developer Standard – New BULVAR Apartments Investment *The off…
$242,557
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
2 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Sobieszewska Island – apartment of 35,85m2 finished in high standard. The property consists …
$245,140
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 bedroom apartment in Gdansk, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 891 m²
We present you a unique house with a plot for sale in the picturesque town of Lutry, right o…
$245,398
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Apartment in Gdansk, Poland
Apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Area 30 m²
Since the place is typically business I will not present a nice description and some dry facts:
$136,906
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Gdansk, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
For Sale: 3-Room Apartment in a Peaceful, Green District of Gdańsk – Orunia Górna! The apart…
$152,309
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
For Sale: Furnished Apartment – Gdańsk Jasień, Lawendowe Wzgórze Street! The apartment (46.3…
$184,436
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Gdansk, Poland
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale a 1-room apartment with a mezzanine in a historic building in the historic place of…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
4 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
4 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
LUXURY PENTHOUSE WITH THE MOTHER'S MOTLAW AND YACHT MARIN
$1,11M
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/7
Doki Living   Touna -TOPIZATIVE SPECIAL SOCIETERS. architectural reflecting the post -indus…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale a 2-room apartment in a historic building in the historic place of Gdańsk. The s…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Gdansk, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 4
Neo Jasień is an investment in Gdańsk Dekpol Developer. Evils are marked by the closeness of…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/4
Neo Jasień is an investment in Gdańsk Dekpol Developer. Evils are marked by the closeness of…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/4
Neo Jasień is an investment in Gdańsk Dekpol Developer. Evils are marked by the closeness of…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
4 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
4 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
2 comfortable apartments tastefully finished, in the heart of Gdańsk
$514,045
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

Properties features in Gdansk, Poland

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
