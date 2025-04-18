Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Torun
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Torun, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
5 room apartment in Torun, Poland
5 room apartment
Torun, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 124 m²
Spacious apartment for sale in Toruń – ideal for families or investors!
$185,985
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Torun, Poland
Apartment
Torun, Poland
Area 310 m²
I would like to present two unique 1907 houses for sale!
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
5 room apartment in Torun, Poland
5 room apartment
Torun, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 124 m²
Spacious apartment for sale in Toruń – ideal for families or investors!
$201,264
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Torun, Poland
3 room apartment
Torun, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
RESERVATION The apartment for sale in Toruń is located on the corner of two streets – Wyspia…
$148,291
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Torun, Poland
2 room apartment
Torun, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of selling an apartment located in the d…
$119,562
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Torun, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes