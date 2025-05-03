Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Poland

Masovian Voivodeship
2225
Warsaw
2056
Łódź Voivodeship
1618
gmina Grabow
1445
118 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 8/8
Poznan   The apartment in the new investment   in the city of Knowan, next to the picturesq…
$144,650
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Gliwice, Poland
2 room apartment
Gliwice, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 4
The location   on an untouched and rich in vegetation area, the heart of which is the known …
Price on request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments with a soul, adapted to your needs, offering the standard, which you expect. With…
$132,287
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
The modern residential complex in Krakow. This complex will satisfy the expectations of ever…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments with a soul, adapted to your needs, offering the standard, which you expect. With…
$125,397
1 room apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 4
Studio with terrace and garden ó ✅ ✅ STOPEMENTIAL DEVELOPMENT EFFECTIFEFECTNOLNOPLADIEM ó W…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 23
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Hel, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Hel, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
A four -storey apartment building, which will be created using high -quality material ó in a…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/2
This is a terraced building, and each apartment has an underground garage. The ground floor …
$157,132
3 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/8
Poznan   4-room & nbsp is sold; an apartment with two balconies (an apartment plan is attac…
$205,858
1 room studio apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 4
Studio with terrace and garden ó ✅ ✅ STOPEMENTIAL DEVELOPMENT EFFECTIFEFECTNOLNOPLADIEM ó W…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments with a soul, adapted to your needs, offering the standard, which you expect. With…
$123,131
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 8
For sale!Apartment in a modern residential complex in one of the most attractive areas of Po…
$128,557
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
1 room apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 4
Studio with terrace and garden ó ✅ ✅ STOPEMENTIAL DEVELOPMENT EFFECTIFEFECTNOLNOPLADIEM ó W…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 6
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments with a soul, adapted to your needs, offering the standard, which you expect. With…
$132,287
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
A minimalistic building with 86 apartments with an area of ​​26 to 139 square meters. m and …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments with a soul, adapted to your needs, offering the standard, which you expect. With…
$119,596
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/6
Spacious 3-room apartment in an elite neighborhood! For sale an apartment with an area of…
$453,401
2 bedroom apartment in Rumia, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Rumia, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
The housing estate implemented by SP ó Derby Investments. Large distances between building…
Price on request
