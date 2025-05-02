Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Marki
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Marki, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
19 properties total found
5 room apartment in Marki, Poland
5 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/2
A spacious two-storey house in Marki, at ul. Legionowa 55, is for sale. The total area is 11…
$237,955
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Marki, Poland
3 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/2
3-room apartment in a new building, commissioned in 2024, in a gated complex in Marki on Wil…
$220,249
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Marki, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 3/3
FOR SALE 3-ROOM APARTMENT WITH KITCHENETTE, MARKI UL. SŁONECZNA 5A Legal form: separate owne…
$212,542
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room apartment in Marki, Poland
5 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 5-room apartment in Marki on Okólna Street, in the cozy Makówko complex near Warsza…
$240,898
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room apartment in Marki, Poland
5 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a flat without maintenance fee with a private garden of 80 m² and a parking spac…
$207,222
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Apartment in Marki, Poland
Apartment
Marki, Poland
Area 67 m²
Floor 3
Closer than you think markowy targ ó Wek is located on the border of Targoule and brand, n…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
6 room apartment in Marki, Poland
6 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 123 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a finished investment property in a complex of houses in the new part of Marki. …
$232,868
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Marki, Poland
2 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3
Closer than you think markowy targ ó Wek is located on the border of Targoule and brand, n…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Marki, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
A 4-room house segment with windows facing all directions is for sale. It consists of a spac…
$285,026
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room apartment in Marki, Poland
5 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/2
Unique apartment in a quiet and peaceful area of ​​Marki for sale. Main advantages of the pr…
$270,339
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Marki, Poland
3 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
An apartment in Marki:   - garden 40 m2,  - functional layout of rooms,  - double-sided,  - …
$196,903
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
6 room apartment in Marki, Poland
6 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a premise with two independent apartments in Marki on Magnolii Street, next to t…
$364,019
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Marki, Poland
3 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
A 3-room apartment with a balcony in Marki, at ul. Słoneczna 5B, is for sale. The apartment …
$227,625
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Marki, Poland
3 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a 3-room apartment of 72.82 m² in Marki on ul. Bandurskiego. The apartment is lo…
$247,363
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
6 room apartment in Marki, Poland
6 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 4-room apartment in Marki, ul. Bandurskiego 53H/2. Area 86.9 m², including the grou…
$287,231
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Marki, Poland
3 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale is a two-level three-room apartment of 80.3 m² with a balcony of 5 m² in a gated re…
$199,503
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Marki, Poland
3 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
A spacious apartment for sale in a quiet and cozy four-apartment building with its own entra…
$198,439
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Marki, Poland
3 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
The apartment is in a row house, finished with high-quality materials “for yourself”, which …
$189,477
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in Marki, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Marki, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
Floor 1
A 4-room house segment with windows on the first floor facing all directions is for sale. It…
$334,596
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go