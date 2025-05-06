Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Pomeranian Voivodeship
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

Gdańsk
100
Gdynia
16
Rumia
10
Sopot
9
154 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/4
Are you looking for peace and quiet, which gives the proximity of nature, and then you value…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Reda, Poland
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Reda, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/3
3-room 2-level apartment with a large terrace and balcony for the family next to the forest …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
4 room apartment in Gdynia, Poland
4 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 97 m²
A four-room apartment in a closed estate
$423,640
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale a 2-room apartment in a historic building in the historic place of Gdańsk. The s…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/5
A cozy 2-room apartment with a balcony of the sea Gdańsk is the address of relaxation and …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 4/4
✅ GRANDED, Optimally designed investment apartments with an area starting from 25 M ² ✅ Ho…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Advantages: The settlement in the close vicinity of the Old Town, at the same time in a quie…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Advantages: Spacious, well arranged, tripartite apartment with unique sea and city views. Th…
$312,434
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 91 m²
TWO-PORN APARTMENT IN THE VOCATIONAL CAMINE OF 1958 IN THE SERC OF GDANS
$516,311
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 bedroom apartment in Gdynia, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/4
Surrounded by the forest, on a gently sloping slope, a housing estate is being built other t…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/7
Doki Living   Touna -TOPIZATIVE SPECIAL SOCIETERS. architectural reflecting the post -indus…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Sopot, Poland
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Sopot, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/3
$452,071
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Hel, Poland
1 room apartment
Hel, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/4
A four -storey apartment building, which will be created using high -quality material ó W an…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 room apartment in Gdynia, Poland
3 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
MODERN LOCATION IN CAMERAL LOCALISATION
$308,463
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Hel, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Hel, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/4
A four -storey apartment building, which will be created using high -quality material ó W an…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/5
2-room apartment with a balcony in one of the most popular locations among Gdańsk residents.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Hel, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Hel, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/4
A four -storey apartment building, which will be created using high -quality material ó W an…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Rumia, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Rumia, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/4
The housing estate implemented by SP ó Derby Investments. Large distances between building…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Gdańsk, Poland
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale a 2-room apartment with a mezzanine in a historic building in the historic place of…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 16 m²
Number of floors 2
The investment is 38 premises like „ apartments for rent ” with areas of up to 29 sq m. Thes…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/4
2-Pok. Apartment   with a balcony ✅ZR ó optimally designed interactions of the monotonic …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
4 room apartment in Sopot, Poland
4 room apartment
Sopot, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
Advantages:
$511,015
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Rumia, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Rumia, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
The housing estate implemented by SP ó Derby Investments. Large distances between building…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Pogorze, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Pogorze, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/4
3-room apartment with a balcony for a family at the border with Gdynia. Comfort and mode…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/4
✅ GRANDED, Optimally designed investment apartments with an area starting from 25 M ² ✅ Ho…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room Studio apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 room Studio apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
Advantages: Apartment located 3 min walk from Marina Yachtova in a quiet part of Śródmieście…
$191,962
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
4 room apartment in Gdynia, Poland
4 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
APARTMENT IN SEA TOVERS – IMMUNITY IN SURVEILLANT LOCALISATION, ONLY SUCH PLACE IN THREE
$1,69M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Gdynia, Poland
3 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
VACATIONAL APARTMENT 100 BEACH METERS
$793,538
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/7
Doki Living   Touna -TOPIZATIVE SPECIAL SOCIETERS. architectural reflecting the post -indus…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
Advantages: This is the most luxurious location of Gdańsk available only for the demanding. …
$873,756
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

Property types in Pomeranian Voivodeship

multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
