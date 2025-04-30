Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Lower Silesian Voivodeship, Poland

Wrocław
52
56 properties total found
1 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
1 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Old Town apartment – investment ready
Price on request
3 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
3 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
I present the offer of sale of an apartment of 57,4 m2, located at 40 Szybawska Street in th…
$140,761
Apartment in Szczyglice, Poland
Apartment
Szczyglice, Poland
Price on request
Apartment 40 bedrooms in Wrocław, Poland
Apartment 40 bedrooms
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 40
Bedrooms 40
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 459 m²
An office building with a total rentable area of 2,783.15 m², constructed on its own foundat…
$7,20M
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
For sale apartment 2 rooms. Usable area 53.m2 plus basement and tenant cell. Attractive loca…
$172,994
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
In the heart of Wrocław, the side of Legnica, the vicinity of Magnolia
$194,478
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Exceptional apartment with terrace in historic building from 1903 – Krzyki, ul. Skwierzyńska…
$319,866
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 15
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
3 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
For sale a two -level apartment with a usable area of ​​97.19 m2 located in a fenced buildin…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
TRANSITIONAL MEETING IN THE RETURNING CENTRE – EXCELLENT INVESTMENT Apartment in the heart …
$204,381
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 6
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 12
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Exceptional apartment near Grunwaldzki Square in Wrocław. We offer a climate apartment of 44…
$127,946
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Apartment with climate in pre-war building – Goods, Wroclaw Looking for a place with a soul …
$87,960
4 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
4 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
For sale an apartment of 79.8 m2, located in one of the most green and well-connected distri…
$219,108
1 bedroom apartment in Wrocław, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
FOR SALE! Beautiful, finished apartment located in the city centre! Location: Wrocław, Star…
$293,210
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 22
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Wrocław, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Sky Tower is a unique and luxurious skyscraper in the heart of Wrocław, one of the tallest a…
$1,50M
3 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
3 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
OFFMARKET until 15 February
$266,288
1 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
1 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Apartment on Kościuszko – an ideal investment cook with an unusual location, just steps from…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
44.41 m 2 /Price 500,000 PLN / including basement 4.8m2 I have the pleasure of presenting fo…
$133,277
5 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
5 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 85 m²
For sale attractive, two-storey, 5 bedroom apartment of 85.21 m2 at Królewiecka Street in Wr…
$292,944
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 21
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Wrocław, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
96 sqm uniqe apartment with 160 sqm roof terrace in premium standard building. View of the r…
$673,421
1 bedroom apartment in Wrocław, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
I present you a ready to move-in, completely new apartment in a historic building after ful…
$253,227
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 24
Very high standard apartments being created as part of a multifunctional complex in Szczepin…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
3 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
For sale 3-room apartment on the National Unit, Wrocław!
$207,913
Apartment in Szczyglice, Poland
Apartment
Szczyglice, Poland
Descriptionof the propertyExceptional sale offer - House in the heart of greenery in Szczygl…
Price on request
