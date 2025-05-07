Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Kornik
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in gmina Kornik, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 room apartment in Radzewo, Poland
3 room apartment
Radzewo, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
We present a unique apartment in Radzew. The property in the four-local building, located in…
$102,848
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
4 room apartment in Czmon, Poland
4 room apartment
Czmon, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
For sale very regular and comfortable two-storey apartment with garden Czmoń (Kórnik municip…
$125,586
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Kamionki, Poland
Apartment
Kamionki, Poland
Area 96 m²
For family sale a 4-room twin located in Kamiony near Kórnik. Property with functional layou…
$218,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Konarskie, Poland
Apartment
Konarskie, Poland
Area 874 m²
I recommend plots for single-family or two-local buildings. The property is located in a qui…
$44,048
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Radzewo, Poland
3 room apartment
Radzewo, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
I recommend apartments with a large balcony and a garden on a modern settlement near Kórnik.…
$96,503
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Kamionki, Poland
Apartment
Kamionki, Poland
Area 272 m²
For sale a residential-service building in Kamionyki. Perfect for an investor. Greatly locat…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

Properties features in gmina Kornik, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go